"I've stopped having casual se*ual relationships" - Trevor Bauer admits sweeping lifestyle changes amid rumors of MLB comeback

In June 2021, Trevor Bauer became involved in a scandal that derailed his career. Now, after having not thrown an MLB pitch in nearly three years, Bauer commented about his reformed ways.

After a sexual assault scandal caused Bauer to be suspended in 2022, the 2020 NL Cy Young winner decided to sign in Japan. After playing the 2023 season with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of NPB, rumors are swirling about a potential return to MLB for the 32-year-old.

The accusations stemmed from a woman by the name of Lindsey Hill. According to Hill, Bauer assaulted her during a sexual encounter that began as a consensual one. Soon thereafter, Trevor Bauer was placed on administrative leave. In April 2022, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the league suspended Bauer for 324 games.

In a recent appearance on OutKick, Bauer told host Tomi Lahren about his new approach. According to Bauer, he will seek to avoid the sort of encounters that nearly cost him his career. The former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher claimed:

"I've stopped having, like, casual sexual relationships," the 32-year-old told Lahren. "Stopped agreeing to engage in rough sex acts."

Although his suspension was the longest non-life suspension in MLB history, no charges were ever brought against Bauer. Additionally, the pitcher released pictures of his correspondence with Hill that caused many to doubt the accuser's motive.

At the time of his suspension, Bauer was 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA, and was fresh off of a three-year, $102 million deal with the Dodgers. Known for his unorthodox style and regular antics, many accused the league of harboring a personal vendetta against the 6-foot-1 right hander.

"Trevor Bauer says he's a top 15 pitcher in the world" - Talkin' Baseball

In 2020, Trevor Bauer went 5-4, posting a 1.73 ERA as a member of the Cincinnati Reds, a performance that earned him the NL Cy Young Award. As a member of the BayStars in 2023, Bauer went 10-4 with a 3.03 ERA.

Trevor Bauer is not out of the woods yet

Although Bauer's case looks mild in comparison to the current fiasco involving Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, a return to MLB might not be as straightforward as some think. Bauer's reputation is still marred, and a lot of teams have real reservations about exploring options. However, perhaps they will take his words at face value and get him in an MLB jersey again soon.

