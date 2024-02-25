"I've teared up" - Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha overwhelmed by emotions after stellar performance in 'Color Cabaret' musical spectacle

Alex Rodriguez's daughter, Natasha, is pursuing a career in musical theatre, and it appears that she's enjoying every moment of it. She recently dropped a stellar performance at this year's Color Cabaret, which took place at the University of Michigan on Feb. 22.

On Saturday, Natasha summed up her feelings on her performance at the big event on Instagram. She uploaded several pictures of her skit and posted a heartfelt message to her fellow teammates.

"COLOR CAB 24 on 2/22 words can’t really express the aliveness and pride i still feel flowing through me. i’ve teared up one too many times recounting all the sensations we felt that night 🥹 so much support, so much strength, and soooo much LOVE! thank you thank you thank you to the team and cast for creating this magical experience for all of us to share" Natasha wrote.

Is Natasha Rodriguez the eldest daughter of MLB legend Alex Rodriguez?

Natasha is the eldest daughter of Alex Rodriguez and his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. She was born on Nov. 18, 2004, in Miami, Florida.

Alex and Cynthia also share another daughter named Ella Alexander. Their second girl was born on April 21, 2008.

Rodriguez and Cynthia married in 2002 but split after six years after the latter had indicated reasons such as emotional abandonment.

A look at Alex Rodriguez's MLB stats and career honors

Rodriguez was the No. 1 pick by the Seattle Mariners in the 1993 MLB draft. He had a seven-year sojourn with the team before joining the Texas Rangers in 2001.

After a three-year stint with the Rangers, Rodriguez signed with the New York Yankees. He played with the Bronx Bombers from 2004 to 2013 and 2015 to 2016, before calling it quits.

Across 22 seasons, Rodriguez racked up 3,115 hits, 2,086 RBIs and 696 home runs. He also finished with 14 All-Star selections and helped the Yankees win the World Series in 2009.

