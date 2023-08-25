After the sudden and tragic passing of WWE's Bray Wyatt, real name Wyndham Rotunda, actress Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message. She, like many wrestling fans, were shocked by this news. Wyatt had been off of TV for quite some time, with no clear indications of when he would return. His sudden passing rocked the wrestling world and clearly had an affetc on the former High School Musical star.

Wyatt was a once-in-a-lifetime type of wrestler and creative mind. His brilliant ideas led to the creation of some larger than life and genuinely unique characters. His performances and presence will go down in the annals of wrestling history.

Twitter user Wrestlelamia shared a screenshot of Hudgens' instagram story in which she paid tribute to Wyatt.

"I'm truly heartbroken to hear this news. I didn't know him personally but mannnn I am such a fan. Bray Wyatt was such a force. An iconic wrestler that brought so much joy to my dark side. I would get sooooo giddy every time he was on. I was so excited to see him back on SmackDown and I'm so sad that won't happen again" - Vanessa Hudgens

This tragedy is generating reactions from around the entertainment world, including Hollywood's biggest celebrities.

Vanessa Hudgens has been a fan of WWE for quite sometime

While the connection between Hudgens and WWE may seem to have come out of nowhere, she has been a fan for some time. Many people grow up watching wrestling before dropping off. The real ones always find their way back to it, like Hudgens. Her connection to sports expands to her fiance Cole Tucker, who recently played for the Colorado Rockies.

WWE shared a clip of the High School Musical 2 star showing off a golden championship belt.

"@VanessaHudgens has the #WWEGoldenTitle on a thirsty Thursday? This could be the start of something new" - WWE

This tragic passing has done a lot to bring the wrestling world together in mourning, including all of us at Sportskeeda.