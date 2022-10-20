New York Yankees star Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run in a recent game against the Texas Rangers and it obviously called for a grand celebration.

Judge kissed the New York logo on the front of his pinstripe jersey as he celebrated his big game-five home run and the gesture moved the Yankees fans.

Judge used his second home run of the postseason as an occasion to commemorate his interest in soccer by performing a celebration similar to those used by Premier League soccer players after scoring goals.

Judge explained and said:

“I’ve been watching Premier League soccer games, so I see those guys doing it. It was in the moment.”

Some fans are assuming that Judge’s gesture was a good-bye kiss to the Yankees and he’s now planning to head to the San Francisco Giants in the off-season.

Samantha Bracksieck, Judge's wife, also saw his incredible 62nd home run. Samantha and several other members of his family were present at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge broke Roger Maris’ 61 home runs record

The record, previously held by Roger Maris, was 61 home runs in a single season, and it hadn't been broken in 61 years. Judge now holds the record for the most home runs ever by an American League player in a single season with his lone home drive to left field.

Aaron Judge's wife Samantha Bracksieck with his mother Patty.

Judge currently leads the AL in 11 of the 12 categories that must be won in order to achieve an unheard-of quadruple title. Judge has improved steadily in the AL since winning Rookie of the Year in 2017.

In the winner-take-all Game 5 of the division series on Tuesday, the Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians 5 -1.

Despite the Yankees' problems in the second half, they finished the season as the top two teams in the American League, along with the Houston Astros.

