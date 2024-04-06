"I don't wanna say" - Aaron Judge shrugs off question surrounding his whereabouts during earthquake tremors

The New York Yankees and captain Aaron Judge got first-hand experience after a low-magnitude earthquake hit New York City.

Prior to the game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, Yankee Stadium was hit by a 4.8-magnitude earthquake. It happened around 10:23 ET, as live visuals showcased some rumbling, which has now been confirmed to be due to a minor earthquake.

After the game, Aaron Judge was asked about the tremors in the stadium, to which he replied:

“I felt that pregame,” Judge said. “Usually you feel a couple of rumbles in the stadium pregame, but that one was a little bit different.”

However, one reporter asked where Judge was during the moment, to which the Yankees captain chuckled:

“I don’t want to say.”

According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter was about near Tewksbury Township, NJ, 45 miles from New York City. No casualties or damage have been reported thus far.

As far as the game is concerned, no delays took place. The Yankees won the game 3-0 and improved their season record to 6-2. Marcus Stroman earned the win after pitching six scoreless innings.

Reactions from Aaron Judge's teammates when earthquake hit

When the tremblings took place at Yankee Stadium, Aaron Judge's teammate Glyber Torres was having a batting session. He didn't seem to have noticed much as he continued his batting practice.

However, Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman did notice the effects, as he felt terrified in the locker room.

“I was at my locker; we all felt it,” Stroman said. “It was one of those things that was more shocking. We were asking, ‘What was that?’ We thought it was maybe somebody pushing something up on the concourse. No one really knew.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who has had a childhood experience with earthquakes, said he noticed the shakes.

“I grew up in these things,” Boone said. “I thought it was the sound system, actually. Then I’m like, ‘No, that wasn’t the sound system.’ I felt that; just vibration under my feet. I’m used to it.”

Juan Soto didn't realize the earthquake as he was having a massage at the time. The third baseman Oswald Cabrera also had the same experience.

“I thought you asked me if I’m always shaking,” Cabrera told reporters. “First I’m hearing about it."

The Yankees will play the second set of the three-game series against the Blue Jays on Saturday.

