After an ALCS home run in 2019, Houston Astros star Jose Altuve refused to take off his jersey. It was uncommon since it's almost tradition for players' jerseys to be ripped off during celebrations. Though Altuve’s denial sparked rumors, in his postgame interview, he said:

“I’m too shy. But last time they did that, I got in trouble with my wife.”

Watch:

Online supporters praised the Astros player for remembering his wife after one of the most significant events of his career. There is, however, more to it.

Since the Astros cheating scandal, some have theorized that the second baseman was trying to hide a buzzer that transmitted signs.

Others, including MLB star Carlos Correa, thought that Altuve was hiding his unfinished tattoo.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Jose Altuve walks into clubhouse shirtless, exposing a tattoo Jose Altuve walks into clubhouse shirtless, exposing a tattoo

"Jose Altuve walks into clubhouse shirtless, exposing a tattoo" – Bob Nightengale

Altuve reportedly had his daughter Melanie's name tattooed on his collarbone.

Stefano Fusaro @S_Fusaro Here in West Palm Beach at #Astros Spring training. Jose Altuve just walked by a group of media members and up to his locker shirtless, with that tattoo on his left collarbone which says “Melanie” for his daughter, visible for all to see. Here in West Palm Beach at #Astros Spring training. Jose Altuve just walked by a group of media members and up to his locker shirtless, with that tattoo on his left collarbone which says “Melanie” for his daughter, visible for all to see.

"Here in West Palm Beach at #Astros Spring training. Jose Altuve just walked by a group of media members and up to his locker shirtless, with that tattoo on his left collarbone which says “Melanie” for his daughter, visible for all to see." – Stefano Fusaro

Altuve is married to Nina and the couple share two daughters. The family lives in Texas.

Melanie Andrea, their eldest daughter, was born in November 2016. The younger daughter of the pair was born in 2020, during the COVID-19 closure.

Houston Astros’ cheating scandal may not have involved Jose Altuve

The 2017 Astros cheating scandal shook MLB. Altuve was also accused of being involved in the scam, but he refuted the claims, claiming he never used a buzzer to alert teammates to pitches.

The truth about Altuve's innocence in the cheating controversy was proved by Andy Martino, the author of the book "Cheated: The Inside Story of the Astros Scandal and a Colorful History of Sign Stealing”.

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four

Altuve, a second baseman for the Astros, made his major league debut in 2011. Eight-time MLB All-Star Altuve has been chosen five times to start at second base for the AL in the All-Star Game.

With the Astros, Altuve first won the World Series, the Hank Aaron Award, and the American League Most Valuable Player Award in 2017.

Poll : 0 votes