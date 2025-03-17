"I don't want to make them look bigger" - When Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton refused to wear padded lingerie for big-name photoshoots

Justin Verlander and wife Kate Upton have formed quite the power couple. Verlander is one of the best Major League Baseball pitchers in this era, and Upton is a respected actress and supermodel.

Verlander has enjoyed plenty of support from Upton throughout his MLB career, but she has also been able to continue her modeling career. Upton did an interview with Vogue in December 2012 and spoke on many topics just as her career was starting to take off.

Upton first got into the topic of wearing a padded bra, and she provided a funny response to that question.

"I need something without built-in pads," Upton said. "I don't want to make them look bigger! I'm not looking to enhance them!"

Upton has accomplished a lot in her modeling career, but she had a simple response when asked about her No. 1 goal.

"My dream was always to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated," she said. "I grew up with that magazine. It was always at home. But now that I've done that, I'm really enjoying finding out more about the fashion industry. I'm not sure what my next goal is, but it's a fun journey."

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton started dating shortly after the interview came out, and they ultimately got married in 2017.

Justin Verlander reveals how wife Kate Upton fueled 2022 World Series victory

Justin Verlander helped the Houston Astros win the 2022 World Series, going a perfect 2-0 throughout his postseason starts. Shortly after picking up a win on the mound, Verlander credited Kate Upton and his entire family for helping him stay motivated.

"Without my family there, I don't know," Verlander said. "I mean, silver lining's not even the right terminology.

"It was just such a blessing to have them and be able to go do my rehab every day and come home and see my daughter grow up and just be a part of my family."

Verlander is nearing the end of his career, and injuries have started to impact him in recent seasons. The likely Hall of Famer will be pitching for the San Francisco Giants during the 2025 season.

