“I want to win, but I want to play” - Harrison Bader stays focused despite frustration on limited playtime with the Mets

New York Mets star Harrison Bader wasn’t in the starting lineup for three of the franchise’s recent games. Bader was supposed to play in the center field on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

However, the game was postponed due to poor weather conditions and is now set for August 5. Bader is quite frustrated with his reduced playtime and talked about the same in an interview with Mike Puma of the New York Post.

“I don’t handle it well, I can tell you that. But I certainly don’t let it affect the way I prepare, the way I keep focused when I do get an opportunity to go in there and play, even if it’s later in the game,” Bader said.

“I’m bothered by it for sure. But I respect what they view as giving us an opportunity to win. And at the same time whether my name is in there or not I prepare to play every single day of the season.”

In the 30 games, Harrison Bader has played with the Mets, his performance hasn’t made a significant impact on the team. In the 2024 season so far, he has slashed .280/.314/.340 recorded 28 hits in 100 at-bats with one homer, seven RBIs, and five stolen bases.

“I want to win, but I want to play,” Harrison Bader said. “We all want to play, but it’s hard. We have got a lot of guys and I respect the position that everyone is in… I don’t know who makes the lineup, but whatever we have got going on I respect that position.”

Harrison Bader anticipated a bigger role with the Mets

Harrison Bader inked a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the New York Mets in January. However, the 29-year-old didn’t see reduced playing time coming when he inked the deal in the offseason.

Talking about the same, Bader said:

“It certainly has been a challenge, not what I expected, but that is what life is about. But adjustability is availability, that is what I was always taught. So I’m just staying in the pocket and waiting for any given opportunity to do something good for my teammates. That is what I care about.”

Bader made an appearance coming off the bench to play left field on Tuesday. In the New York Mets 7-5 win against the St. Louis Cardinals, Bader went 0-2, taking over DJ Stewart after not being named in the starting lineup.

