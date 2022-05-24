"I wanted to be the best player in high school baseball" - Former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter takes to Instagram, announces the release date of his documentary "The Captain"

On Friday, ESPN, the American sports channel, announced on Instagram that a six-part documentary based on the iconic Derek Jeter would premiere on July 18, 2022, exclusively on ESPN and ESPN+. Finally! The wait is over. "The Captain" will chronicle the most extraordinary moments and career of perhaps baseball's best shortstop of all time. By releasing the trailer on social media channels on Friday, ESPN was able to capitalize on Jeter-mania.

MLB took to their Twitter handle and posted the short trailer, which was retweeted 757 times.

The three-time Emmy Award-winning director Randy Wilkins directed the multi-part documentary series. The news that "The Captain" was in the making first made rounds this time last year.

Isabelle Lopez, the Communications Manager for ESPN Film, explained what Jeter fans could expect from the six-part documentary.

Lopez commented, "'The Captain' is multi-part documentary series that will tell the story of one of the greatest icons in modern sports and reveal the man behind the icon. Derek Jeter’s arrival with the New York Yankees helped transform a struggling franchise into a storied dynasty, all within a time of great change in New York City. As Jeter forged a Hall of Fame career, he established himself as the model Yankee both on- and off-the field, with his style, class, and charisma. The documentary series will use Jeter’s journey as a vessel to tell a larger cultural story that explores race, family, community, rivalries and more. The heartbeat of the project is candid access to the man who helped restore shine to a team, a city, and a culture."

The film is sure to inspire a new generation of ball players.

Derek Jeter's multi-part documentary "The Captain" will feature Alex Rodriguez

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

Former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez, a fellow teammate of Derek, will be featured in the "The Captain," and the New York Yankees couldn't be more excited. Brian Cashman, Bernie Williams, Roger Clemens, Nomar Garciaparra, Mariano Rivera, Joe Torre, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, and Tino Martinez are a few other big names who make appearances in the documentary as well.

