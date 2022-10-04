"I wanted to get to know him on my own terms, not Google's" - When New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter's wife spoke about their first encounter during 2012 offseason

MLB legend Derek Jeter and wife Hannah Davis, have always kept their romance under wraps. Jeter and his lady love Hannah first met at a New York club in 2012 through a common friend.

Speaking to People Magazine, Hannah disclosed that they met in the off-season and it gave them a chance to spend some quality time together.

“Derek and I met during the off-season, and I think that was a lucky break. It let us spend some time together away from New York. I didn’t have any preconceptions about who he was, and I didn’t need much more to go on than this: I had met the nicest guy, and I wanted to get to know him on my own terms. Not Google’s.”

Hannah also said that she and Jeter met at the right time in their lives.

“We met at the right time. To me, what matters in a relationship is being at the same place in your lives. And right from the start, I could tell that the timing of Derek’s life and mine were aligned.”

Hannah and Jeter at the premiere of Jeter's docuseries "The Captain."

"Proud of you @derekjeter on the premiere of The Captain at @tribeca !#TheCaptain📸 @taylorbaucom" – Hannah Jeter

Jeter and Hannah tied the knot in 2016.

Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis’ cute romance

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Meadowood Napa Valley Resort in St. Helena, California. They share three daughters, Bella, Story, and River. They welcomed Bella in 2017 and Story in 2019. Their third baby girl, Rose, was born in 2021.

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream." – Derek Jeter

In another interview with “People”, Hannah revealed that she was clueless about her pregnancy when she was posing for Sports Illustrated magazine in 2015.

"I was having fun in Mexico, I didn't know I was pregnant.”

Hannah’s pictures from the cover shoot.

"Hannah Davis Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2015." - Swimsuit Models

Jeter recently took his daughters to Yankee Stadium, where he was honored by the Yankees.

"The girls are looking forward to their first time at Yankee Stadium tonight." – Derek Jeter

Jeter, who played 20 MLB seasons for the Yankees, retired in 2014.

