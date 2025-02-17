"I wanted to give her $10,000 to go away" - When Alex Rodriguez revealed how mother Lourdes declined his lucrative vacation offer

Alex Rodriguez remains one of the most polarizing figures in Major League Baseball despite retiring nearly 10 years ago. The long-time New York Yankees slugger has remained in the public eye since hanging up his cleats, serving as an entrepreneur, MLB analyst, potential NBA majority owner, and family man.

Ad

While all of those titles are important to Alex Rodriguez, his family has always been an important part of his life. From his two daughters Natasha and Ella to his mother Lourdes, famliy has played a major role throughout his life, as well as his Major League career.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During a 1998 interview with Bob Finnigan of the Seattle Times, Rodriguez spoke about the impact his mother had on he and his sibling's lives. After their father seperated from his mother Lourdes, heading to New York, Alex's mother remained in Miami, working two jobs while raising the family.

“My mom is hard-working and smart. She is also a good businesswoman," A-Rod said of his mother's work ethic.

Ad

The then-member of the Seattle Mariners explained how his mother being able to raise three children while also eventually opening two business made an impact on him. The slugger said that he wanted to treat his mother to a vacation so that she can finally take some time off, but she wouldn't take him up on the offer.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I wanted to give her $10,000 once to go away on a great vacation to rest, so as to thank her for all she had done for us. She said she would invest the money instead," Alex continued.

While Alex Rodriguez's mother may have denied the vacation request at the time, given her's son's financial success, there is no doubt that he has more than take care of her. According to the site Celebrity Net Worth, the former New York Yankees star has a personal net worth of $350 million, which is another testament to the job Loudres did raising Alex.

Ad

Alex Rodriguez saw his Hall of Fame vote percentage rise again this year

A-Rod was one of the most talented players in MLB history, however, his admitted use of performance-enhancing drugs has left his legacy in limbo. Despite being one of the most prolific home run hitters of all-time, the infielder has yet to be enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Eligible players for the Hall of Fame need to recieve at least 75% of the vote to earn enshrinement, and while Alex Rodriguez is still far away from that number, he saw an increase again. During the last vote, Rodriguez saw his percentage jump to 37.1%, which is the highest it has been. He still has six years remaining of eligibilty to get that number to reach the minimum required amount.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback