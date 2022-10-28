In March 2018, MLB analyst Tim Kurkjian made an insane admission. He admitted to not knowing iconic rapper Kanye West's gender. Hilarious, right?

He revealed that he was oblivious to the ongoing trends and nitty-gritty of the music industry for a short period of his life.

As per SB Nation, a sports blogging network owned by Vox Media, Tim Kurkjian said:

"And ... this is bad. For a very short time in my life, a short time, I wasn’t sure if Kanye West was a man or a woman. That’s how bad I am at music."

Tim also went on to reveal how he had zero clue about DJ Khaled, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Jethro Tull. Apparently, he mistook the rock bands for individuals.

"I wasn’t sure who he was [DJ Khaled]. I thought Lynyrd Skynyrd was a guy. I thought his name was Len. I didn’t know it was a band. I thought Jethro Tull was a guy, instead of a band."

"Tim Kurkjian on music." - @Matt Clapp

In the last two decades, Kanye West has climbed the ladder of success and is exclusively recognized by his first name. However, the rapper changed his legal name from "Kanye Omari West" to just "Ye" in 2021.

Bryan Greenberg @bryangreenberg He changed his name from Kanye West, to Kanye, to Ye. Really hoping he drops the last two letters and just goes away next. He changed his name from Kanye West, to Kanye, to Ye. Really hoping he drops the last two letters and just goes away next.

"He changed his name from Kanye West, to Kanye, to Ye. Really hoping he drops the last two letters and just goes away next." - @Bryan Greenberg

Kanye's current legal name is "Ye."

MLB analyst Tim Kurkjian will host the ESPN Baseball Tonight and SportsCenter

Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles

Kurkjian is a legendary MLB analyst. On December 7, 2021, he received the BBWAA Career Excellence Award from the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Tim Kurkjian is among three other hosts who will host ESPN's Baseball Tonight and SportsCenter withh Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez and MLB Insider Jeff Passan.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



(h/t With his Game 1 start tomorrow night, Justin Verlander will join Roger Clemens as the only 2 pitchers with a World Series start in 3 different decades.(h/t @MLBNetwork With his Game 1 start tomorrow night, Justin Verlander will join Roger Clemens as the only 2 pitchers with a World Series start in 3 different decades.(h/t @MLBNetwork) https://t.co/Du6jg1jUb8

"With his Game 1 start tomorrow night, Justin Verlander will join Roger Clemens as the only 2 pitchers with a World Series start in 3 different decades." - @FOX Sports: MLB

On Friday, Oct. 28, the 2022 World Series will get underway.

Poll : 0 votes