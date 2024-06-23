"I wear that to bed every night", "Absolutely gorgeous" - Fans react as Cody Bellinger's partner Chase Carter turns heads in a lacy black dress

Cubs CF Cody Bellinger's fiancee, Chase Carter, twirled heads as she rocked a lacy black dress on her summer outing trip to Ibiza. She took to Instagram to post a picture in the lacy dress with a black two-piece set underneath.

Take a look at the image here:

Fans were quick to jump in on the post, as many commented, praising the look of Chase Carter in that dress. Take a look at some of the comments by her fans here:

"I wear that to bed every night," one fan commented

"Absolutely gorgeous," another fan commented

"Fashion queen," yet another fan commented

Screenshot of comments on Chase Carter's post from Instagram

Cody Bellinger met Chase in July 2020. She hails from Nassau, Bahamas and is a model by profession. She has worked with some of the biggest fashion magazines in the world, like Maxim and Sports Illustrated. Besides being the rookie for the 2018 SI Swimsuit issue, she worked with Good American, Maybelline New York, Urban Outfitters, and Victoria's Secret Pink.

She shares two daughters with the Cubs OF, their first daughter, Caiden Carter Bellinger, was born in November 2021 while their second daughter, Cy Carter Bellinger was born in April 2023. The couple had announced their engagement two months after Cy was born in June 2023.

Just like Cody Bellinger, Chase Carter is also passionate about sports and keeping herself athletic and fit. She is often observed sharing her workout routines on Instagram, and besides running in the 2018 NYC marathon, she played a variety of sports growing up in the Bahamas.

She acidly cheers for Cody Bellinger during his game days at Wrigley Field with the Chicago Cubs. She also loves to post precious family moments shared between the happy family of four on her Instagram stories.

Chase Carter shared fun-filled family trip photos with Cody Bellinger and her two daughters, Caiden and Cy

Chase Carter recently celebrated her 27th birthday on June 10 by going on a fun family trip to the beach. She took to her Instagram account to post heartfelt images from the trip with Cody Bellinger and her two daughters, Caiden and Cy. She captioned the post:

"June 10th was such a special day 🥹🫶🏼 this is 27!"

The happy family of four had also gone on a tropical vacation last year, just months after welcoming baby Cy.