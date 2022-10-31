In May 2017, "Real Housewives of New York" alum Bethenny Frankel opened up about her relationship with New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

Back in 2017, Bethenny and Alex were slated to appear on Shark Tank Season 9. Thus, when Bethenny appeared on Bravo's late-night show five months before the season's premiere, host Andy Cohen prompted her to discuss her encounter with Alex Rodriguez.

"It is going to be awkward guest judging Shark Tank with A-Rod, considering you two used to date."

Responding to Andy spontaneously, Bethenny said:

"I don't think they put on two guests at the same time."

Since Bethenny did not give a straightforward answer, Andy went ahead and popped the question.

"Does that mean you used to date A-Rod?"

To which, the "Real Housewives of New York" star said:

"What is 'used to' mean?"

Cohen made the question clearer and asked Bethenny:

"Did you fool around with him?"

And this time, Bethenny had no way to dodge the question, so she addressed her relationship with Alex. She said:

"I was out with him twice. I went out with him on two dates."

When asked if A-Rod is a good kisser, Bethenny,, without batting an eyelid said:

"I don't, honestly, remember."

"Bethenny Frankel Addresses Her Relationship With Alex Rodriguez." - @Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Alex and Bethenny were rumored to have dated in early 2009 after A-Rod's divorce from his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, in 2008.

Bethenny Frankel's revelation came while Alex Rodriguez was dating Jennifer Lopez

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez with his ex fiance-Jennifer Lopez during the course of their relationship.

"Real Housewives of New York" star Bethenny Frankel's revelation about her short-lived affair came while New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez was dating pop icon Jennifer Lopez in 2017.

The Hollywood power couple, A-Rod and J.Lo., dated for two years. Rodriguez proposed to Lopez in 2019 in the Bahamas. However, the duo called it quits in April 2021 for unknown reasons.

The ex-pair issued a joint statement to the "Today" show, writing:

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Cut to 2022, Jennifer Lopez is married to Academy Award winner Ben Affleck, while Alex Rodriguez is enjoying his single status. However, in October, he was spotted with Canada-based fitness trainer Jaclyn Cordeiro in Beverly Hills, California.

