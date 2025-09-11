"I will continue to advocate for gun reform" - Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia sends powerful message on Charlie Kirk shooting as MLB wives pay tributes

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, raised her voice against gun violence in America after another school shooting accident took place on Wednesday. Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot during an event at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, Utah.

Ad

As part of the "America Comeback Tour," the 31-year-old was having a debate with students on a "Prove me Wrong" table when the incident happened. Kirk took a single bullet to his neck, allegedly fired from the rooftop of a building in the vicinity.

The incident marks the continued rise of gun violence in America. Katia Lindor, known to be an active supporter to bring gun reform in the country, reiterated her message on social media in the wake of another school shooting incident.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I will continue to advocate for gun reform. That's the only solution," she wrote.

Katia's Instagram story

She also shared another story where she shared a broken heart emoji to the news of two school shooting incidents on the same day: One in Evergreen, Colorado and one at Utah Valley University.

Ad

Katia's Instagram story

MLB wives pay their tributes after another school shooting targeting Charlie Kirk

After learning about Charlie Kirk's shooting, several MLB wives raised their voices and paid their tributes in the aftermath of the incident. Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell's wife reshared a post from @raising.tiny.disciples to mourn the loss of Kirk. The post read:

Ad

"Charlie Kirk is with Jesus today. I can only imagine the joy of hearing: "Well done, my good and faithful servant." May his faith fuel ours to stand strong and speak the Gospel without fear."

LA Dodgers outfielder Tommy Edman's wife, Kristen, also reshared a message, praying for Kirk and his family. The post read:

"Lord, I lift up Charlie Kirk's family to You. I pray for his two precious children who now face life without their father, and for his beloved wife who grieves the loss of her husband. Surround them with Your comfort and strength as they walk through this heartbreak. Be near to his entire family as they mourn such a tragic and painful loss. Rest in peace, Charlie - you are home in the arms of Jesus now."

Ad

Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis' wife, Samantha, paid tribute to Kirk while slamming the perpetrator for allegedly shooting because of a difference in opinion regarding faith. She wrote:

"Regardless of where you stand politically, this should infuriate you. If you watch the video of his assassination and it doesn't make you sick to your stomach, you are part of the problem... Having a difference of opinion should never end in murder Political violence has NO place in our country. Period. End of story."

Ad

Dodgers star Dalton Rushing's girlfriend, Kaitlyn Power, reshared a picture of Kirk embracing his wife and two kids, while writing:

"This is so beyond politics. No matter where you stand, this is heartbreaking. Praying for his family and our country."

Instagram stories of Haeley, Kristen, Kaitlyn and Samantha

Authorities termed the shooting a targeted attack political in nature. Utah’s governor called it a "political assassination." The investigation is active, with the Utah Department of Public Safety, the FBI, and local agencies involved.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More