In a recent interview for MLB Tonight on MLB Network, Mike Trout, the star outfielder of the Los Angeles Angels, talked about his expectations for the 2024 season and the changes the team is facing. Despite having a tough season last year, Trout expressed his excitement about the new season and admitted that things have changed in the clubhouse since Shohei Ohtani’s departure.

When asked about his health, Trout reassured fans by saying that he feeld better than ever, especially in his bottom half. Reflecting on his injury last season, he stressed that the current program has put him in the best shape he’s been in years, giving him confidence for the upcoming season.

"This is the best my body’s felt, my lower half in a few years. We’re on a good program."

Mike Trout also expressed his confidence in Ron Washington’s new management. He emphasized the great feedback he has received regarding Washington from previous players, which has boosted team morale.

"As soon as I heard that Wash (Ron Washington) got the job I got a lot of texts and calls from former players that had them coach them and they all said that they loved him."

Mike Tout remains humble but confident about his status as one of baseball’s best players. Despite comments about other players grabbing more media attention in later years, Trout stated that if he could play an entire season, he could still be the best player in baseball.

"If I play a full season, I will still be the best player. It’s just the way I feel, it’s my mentality."

Manager Ron Washington has spoken about unlocking Mike Trout’s forgotten skill.

The Los Angeles Angels are looking at new hope and direction as they start the 2024 season with Ron Washington as their manager. Washington has expressed his desire to make the team bolder when running the bases, and has implied that Trout, being the team’s greatest star, might help immensely in this area. Despite lower stolen-base numbers lately, Washington has expressed his confidence in Trout to do so, calling him a potential 100-stolen base player.

Ron Washington has expressed his desire for Mike Trout to attempt more base-running and stealing in the upcoming season.

Angels fans hoping to see Trout’s full potential may see a resurgence of his forgotten skill: speed on the base paths. With a clean bill of health and a determined attitude, Trout has the opportunity to remind everyone that he is more than just a formidable slugger; he is also a five-tool player, including the often underappreciated tool of speed. Mike Trout will be ready to make a difference on the field in the 2024 MLB season, reenergized and dynamic.

