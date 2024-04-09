"I will take a split all day" - Astros fans regain hope as team ties series with the Rangers 

The Houston Astros is one team that took to a bad start this season. After being swept by their AL East foes, the New York Yankees, it took a while for the team to get back on track. However, they seem to be picking up the pace as they climbed to the third position in the AL West.

Despite their struggles, the Astros split their four-game series against the Texas Rangers. Their victory brought hope to Astros fans, who were left feeling upset and disappointed after their terrible start. Fans were delighted with the offense after opening up against the reigning World Series champions.

Astros fans took to social media to comment on their success. Here's a look at some of the best fan reactions on X, formerly Twitter:

"Thought we would get swept I will take a split all day," wrote one fan on X.

"Nothing like handling business in Arlington, wrote another.

Comments continued to pour in as some criticized Rangers fans on X:

"I hear crickets now, what happened rangers fans?" another fan chipped in.

"You brought great pride to the clan," wrote another.

Fans have regained hope as they rallied back to victory:

We weren’t supposed to win this game after that start but it’s definitely momentum changer," wrote one fan.

"Now there are the 'stros I know! Well done! Keep it up!," wrote another fan.

Astros prevail despite pitching struggles

The Astros struggled from the pitching end as they surrendered five runs to the Rangers on Monday. However, it was the offense that helped the team avoid a series loss. With Framber Valdez sidelined due to soreness in his elbow, the team brought in right-handed pitcher Blair Henry.

It was Henry's MLB debut, but it turned out to be a disaster for the Arlington native. After giving up five in the first inning, Henry was forced to get off the mound.

The team prevailed as their offense opened up to score 10 runs. It was a strong comeback for the team after struggling to make it past their opponents earlier. With two home runs and two doubles, the team recorded 11 hits to put them ahead of the Rangers for good.

The Astros are on the road again, this time to face the Kansas City Royals in a three-game series starting on Tuesday.

