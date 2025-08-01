  • home icon
  • “I was winning today regardless” - Yankees ‘fan’ Jose Caballero sends savage message after mid-game trade from Rays to Bronx Bombers in 7-4 win

"I was winning today regardless" - Yankees 'fan' Jose Caballero sends savage message after mid-game trade from Rays to Bronx Bombers in 7-4 win

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 01, 2025 04:18 GMT
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Cincinnati Reds - Source: Imagn
Yankees ‘fan’ Jose Caballero sends savage message after mid-game trade from Rays to Bronx Bombers in 7-4 win - Source: Imagn

The New Yankees were one of the most active teams during Thursday's trade deadline as the Bronx Bombers made a high-profile trade during their game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Yankees acquired versatile infielder Jose Caballero from the Rays mid-game during the series finale. Caballero, who started at game with Tampa at second base, switched teams after a lengthy rain delay. The trade was announced at the top of the seventh inning.

Caballero was seen saying goodbyes to his teammates in the Rays dugout and even broke the news to Taylor Walls, who was at the plate when the trade was announced.

Following the game, the former Rays star had a savage message.

"I was winning today regardless," Caballero said. "We won the game—I guess. That's what I feel right now. I’m getting a great opportunity with the New York Yankees. I’ve always been a fan of the Yankees.”
Jose Caballero has proved to be a defensive asset over the years and he could compete with Anthony Volpe for the starting role at shortstop. Caballero, who admitted to being a Yankees fan, hailed iconic Yankees shortstop as his favorite player.

“Derek Jeter,” Caballero said on his favorite player.

The versatile infielder laid down his goal after joining last year's World Series runner-ups.

“Everything happened so quickly,” Caballero said. “You have to pick up and move over, switch teams. And now you’ve got to give your best and hopefully bring a championship to this city -- something that I’m sure the fans are expecting, and have been expecting for a long time.”
Rays manager Kevin Cash acknowledged Jose Caballero's abilities

While Jose Caballero's three Outs Above Average as shortstop proves his defensive strength, the former Rays star has 34 steals, tied for the most this season. He was the AL stolen base leader last season with 44 steals.

Following the game, Rays manager Kevin Cash hailed Caballero's all-round abilities.

"I’ve said it for many, many years now,” Cash said. “Cabby does a lot to help you win baseball games, whether it's defensively or on the bases, coming up with the big hit here and there.”
Jose Caballero showed gratitude for the team he joined in January last year after being traded by the Seattle Mariners for Luke Raley.

“I really enjoyed my time with the Tampa Bay Rays,” Caballero said. “I really enjoyed taking advantage of everything that they offer you as a player."

It remains to be seen if Caballero starts at shortstop, replacing an under-fire Anthony Volpe, who leads the league in errors, or occupies a different position after Oswald Peraza's trade to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
