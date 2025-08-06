"I wish I hadn't done that" - Aaron Boone clears the air after dugout blow-up, admits misfired anger at Yankees coach

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone opened up about his outburst against first base coach Travis Chapman during Saturday's loss against the Miami Marlins.Aaron Boone was seen having a go at Travis Chapman in the dugout after Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s glaring base-running mistake against the Marlins.The Yankees skipper opened up about the incident in Tuesday's episode of “Talkin’ Yanks” podcast.“I wish I hadn’t done it. I wish they wouldn’t have seen me and Chappy and my ire wasn’t so much directed at Chappy, It was more about Jazz and the play that just happened, and I hadn’t gotten a chance to talk to Jazz yet. So I was just like, ‘What happened there?’&quot;No, I don’t like really the camera seeing any of that, cause I’m not here to appease. I’m here to address things my own way and I like those things to be private. Whether I raise my voice with someone or whether I’m having a quiet conversation or one-on-one, whatever it is, I don’t do those things for, I’m not here to do this to give red meat to people.”Jazz Chisholm Jr. was doubled off on a routine popup to second base, leading to Boone's frustration. The play also drew criticism from Yankees legends Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter.Former Yankees captain Derek Jeter calls out players after Jazz Chisholm Jr. blunderWhile Alex Rodriguez called out the Yankees players for their lack of accountability, his ex-teammate and former captain Derek Jeter urged the team to play better.“They make way too many mistakes,” Jeter said. “And you can’t get away with making that number of mistakes against great teams. It just doesn’t happen. They had baserunning mistakes today — you saw the guy getting thrown out at home plate. You can’t continue to do it. You have to clean it up. There are no excuses. You have to play better,” Jeter continued. “If you don’t play better, you’re not going to go very far.”The Yankees' troubles worsened on Tuesday after a 2-0 loss against the Texas Rangers. With their fifth successive defeat, the Bronx Bombers are on the brink of consecutive series sweeps.