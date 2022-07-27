"I wish I could play for you guys" - Willson Contreras bids Chicago Cubs fans good bye amid widespread trade speculations

Willson Contreras' past game against the Pittsburgh Pirates might've marked the final game he will play for the Cubs at Wrigley Field. With trade rumors looming around him since the start of the season, it appears that it is finally going to happen.

Marquee Sports Network @WatchMarquee "I love you all."



"I would like to say, 'I love you all.' Thanks for everything. Thanks for everything you guys did for me, my family. I got a lot good relationships with some friends from Chicago, and I'm pretty sure I'm gonna love it forever. Thank you for everything. And I wish I could play for you guys ... understand that I love you all." - Willson Contreras via Marquee Sports Network

Contreras, like many other players mentioned in this year's trade deadline, is a great player stuck on a mediocre team. The Chicago Cubs are currently fourth place in the National League Central. They have no hopes of reaching the postseason this year.

Since it is all but certain that Contreras will be moved in the coming days, everyone at Wrigley Field paid their respects to the backstop. After the game, Contreras tipped his cap to the fans at Wrigley. He was also seen hugging it out with fellow teammate Ian Happ, who might also be traded.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Willson Contreras and Ian Happ share an emotional goodbye hug as they both expect to be playing somewhere else next week Willson Contreras and Ian Happ share an emotional goodbye hug as they both expect to be playing somewhere else next week https://t.co/jIYq9Stvce

Contreras is in a contract year. Since the Cubs are rebuilding, it would not make sense for them to give him big money. Catchers who can hit are more valuable than ever, so it is likely he will be getting a big deal come this offseason.

It is sad to see Willson Contreras leave the Cubs. He is one of the last remaining members from the 2016 World Series run. However, he has had a great career in Chicago. He will provide a huge boost to the team he is traded to.

Willson Contreras is one of the league's best catchers

Chicago Cubs v Philadelphia Phillies

Willson Contreras has established himself as one of the league's top catchers in the MLB. Since entering the league back in 2016, Contreras has a career .259 batting average and .812 OPS. He also had 109 career home runs and 130 career doubles. In a league where offensive-minded catchers are rare, Contreras is a diamond in the rough.

On top of his offense, Contreras also has a solid glove behind the plate. Although he has not won a Gold Glove in his career, he is often regarded as one of the best defensive catchers in the league.

This season, Contreras has been great for Chicago. Through 81 games played this year, he has a .258 average, along with an .847 OPS. He also has 20 doubles and 14 home runs. His efforts this season brought him his third All-Star appearance.

"City of [All] Stars" - Marquee Sports Network

Whoever can land Willson Contreras at this year's trade deadline is in for a huge elevation for their team.

