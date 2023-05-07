The Yankees ingenious decision to turn to a fledgling major leaguer seems to have reaped rewards, with rookie Ian Hamilton turning up in every game he has pitched ever since he joined the organization.

The former Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins pitcher was picked up by the Yankees on a minor league contract on February 3, 2023, and the twenty-seven-year-old hasn't looked back ever since.

Technically still a rookie bar his age, Hamilton has been exceptional this season, with numbers that include 19IP, 1.42 ERA, 10.89 K/9, and 2.04 FIP.

gabe @PlayoffTanaka_ Ian Hamilton this season:

Hamilton's biggest game for the Yankees yet was against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Saturday night. Pitching for the second-straight game, Hamilton threw a scoreless ninth inning for his first career save. He also helped the Yankees hold onto their one-run lead and led them to a 3-2 win.

Ian Hamilton #71 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Texas Rangers in the bottom of the seventh inning at Globe Life Field on April 29, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

When quizzed about how well he was settling in with the New York Yankees, he exclaimed it was the winning culture that was the biggest part.

“Just trying to get a chance to win, that’s pretty much the biggest part,” Hamilton said. “There’s a real opportunity to win here.”

Ian Hamilton's journey in the MLB

Ian Hamilton was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 11th round of the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft, and made his professional debut with the Arizona League White Sox. Hamilton was promoted to the major leagues on August 31, 2018.

Hamilton has played for the White Sox, Twins, and the Yankees where he is at currently.

Hamilton will look to build on his strong start to the season with the Yankees heading into a busy run of fixtures.

