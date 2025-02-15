Ian Happ makes feelings known on partnering with Kyle Tucker in Chicago Cubs outfield

Kyle Tucker will join Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ in the outfield after being traded by the Houston Astros this offseason. Among the many star acquisitions by the Cubs, Tucker really stands out, as he comes off a year where he played only 78 games and still hit 28 home runs.

Playing in Wrigley Field can be tough, but Tucker will have the support of his teammates like Happ, who are more than happy to share the tidbits of the home field.

On Friday, Happ was interviewed by Elise Menaker at the Cubs spring training facility at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona. The reporter asked if Happ had any tips to share with Tucker during spring.

"Yeah, I think that's the exciting part—getting to see somebody else's routine and what they do, who's been successful, and getting to pick their brain," Happ said (1:50 onwards). "Getting to see how they look at different pitches or situations. Obviously, he's a great athlete—he's able to do everything on the field, in all aspects.

"I think part of the communication is going to be more between him and Pete, kind of center and right. But just talking to him about Wrigley, how it plays, the wall—you know, he's been around a long time and has played really well defensively out there. So I'll give him anything that I can, but I'm just excited to watch him and be a teammate."

Interesting times ahead for Kyle Tucker and Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have arguably got the best crop out of Houston, trading for both Kyle Tucker and closer Ryan Pressly this offseason. Both of them helped the Astros win two World Series titles in the last decade.

Tucker is set to become a free agent after the 2025 season. This means he needs to put on his best showing so that he can crack a multi-year deal next offseason.

Tucker is an exceptional hitter but injuries have rendered him off the diamond a lot more. He hopes to have a healthy season ahead and go into the free agency as the most sought-after outfielder.

