Ichiro Suzuki issues stern warning against over-dependence on data analysis in modern baseball

Ichiro Suzuki retired before the modern analytics movement in baseball. He wasn't playing anymore when teams began to adopt data-driven approaches. He isn't sure that's a good thing.

He said via Yahoo! Sports after visiting his alma mater:

"What I was interested in was whether they valued things that cannot be seen through data. Sometimes it's not just data. How do emotions move? Sensitivity, etc. Modern baseball is about getting tethered with data and losing sensibility. Think for yourself and act."

Suzuki firmly believes in intangibles. There are some things, in the eyes of the former Seattle Mariners star's eyes, that cannot be measured and recorded. This was the thinking before analytics became so predominant.

The former outfielder has coached during the analytics era, but Suzuki doesn't believe things are trending in the right direction. Analytics has paved the way for launch angle and power hitters, two things that did not describe the former New York Yankees player during his time.

Ichiro Suzuki opens up on strike zone, facing pitchers today

Ichiro Suzuki was one of the most successful hitters in MLB history. He was also a stellar hitter before he arrived from his days in Japan, so he has a wealth of experience hitting the baseball.

Ichiro Suzuki spoke on the modern strike zone (Imagn)

Right now, there's a movement to get the strike zone as perfect as it can be, but Suzuki doesn't believe that should matter much. The discussion shouldn't be about whether it's a strike or a ball but whether or not it's a hittable pitch.

He said via Yahoo! Sports:

"A good pitcher doesn't throw easy pitches. It's hard. You have to turn them into hits. Technique should take priority. It doesn't matter if it's a strike or a ball. If you think you can make it a hit, that's a strike."

Suzuki was a hitter known for making contact that many hitters might not even try to swing at today.

