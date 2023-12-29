For over three decades, The Simpsons has been at the forefront of American TV entertainment. Primarily a show that offers a light-hearted glimpse into current affairs, the long-running program even takes the odd step into the world of sports.

On Christmas Eve 2023, The Simpsons aired their 760th episode. Entitled "Do The Wrong Thing" the episode is set against the backdrop of daughter Lisa applying to a set of University Summer Camps. In an attempt to bolster her application chances, Lisa's mother Marge doctors photos of Lisa rowing.

Upon gaining admittance to University of Springfield Camp, Lisa is confronted with "Dean Belichik", who runs USC. In one of his first statements to Lisa, Belichik references the Houston Astros by name, claiming that the team is "dreaming up ways to cheat".

""This is the world we live in! Taxpayers hide money from the IRS, dating profiles are nothing but lies, and right now, the Houston Astros are dreaming up ways to cheat that would blow your mind."" - Awful Announcing

By breaching this territory, The Simpsons has made reference to one of the most contentious events in modern MLB history. In November 2019, revelations broke that the Houston Astros had been employing dishonest sign-stealing tactics against their opponents. As the Astros had won the 2017 World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers, many believed that the scandal had unfairly tipped the scales in the Fall Classic.

On account of the investigation, it was determined that no players had breached any rules, and none were penalized. However, both GM Jeff Luhnow and bench coach AJ Hinch were suspended for the entirety of the 2020 season for their roles in the scandal.

In addition to alluding to the Astros scandal, The Simpsons also refer to cyclist Lance Armstrong's drug use allegations, as well as the rise of LIV Golf of 2023.

The Simpsons never fails to call a spade a spade

Although the Astros won the 2022 World Series in a fair way, the team's tactics over the course of 2017 and 2018 still lives inside the heads of most baseball fans. When dishonesty is uncovered, then the whistleblower's prerogative is to disseminate that information accordingly.

Nearly five years after the news first broke. The Simpsons play an important role in our culture, and calling out some of the largest and most profound sports scandals of our modern times is just another way that the program remains perpetually relevant.

