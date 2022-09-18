ICYMI: 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers break 100-win barrier, make history with victory against arch-rival San Francisco Giants

With their victory against the San Francisco Giants, the Los Angeles Dodgers became the first team to reach 100 wins this season. In a dominant 7-2 victory over their arch-rival Giants, the Dodgers became the fastest team to reach 100 victories since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The NL West champions needed just 144 games to cross the century mark.

"First to 100! This is the fastest the Dodgers have reached 100 wins in franchise history at 144 games." - @ Los Angeles Dodgers

The 2022 Dodgers also broke their organization's record as the fastest to reach 100 wins. The 1899 and 1953 Dodgers needed 147 games to reach the now-old record.

Keeping up with the theme of breaking records, the Dodgers have now made consecutive 100-win seasons for the second time in their history. The 1941-42 Dodgers reached 100 and 104, wins respectively. The 2021 Dodgers reached 106 and with the 2022 team's version of 100, the feat has now been replicated.

The team is on track to achieve 112 wins this season. If the Dodgers manage to accomplish their goal, they could break their organization's record of 106 wins set last season.

Los Angeles Dodgers wallop the San Francisco Giants

The Dodgers went their usual way in the game against the Giants. Julio Urias was at his scintillating best when he took the bump at Oracle Park. Urias struck out eight Giants players and only gave up an earned run in six innings of work.

The Giants had the opening crack through a fielder's choice that drove in Thairo Estrada. From that point on, however, the Los Angeles Dodgers flexed their muscles on their opponents.

The Dodgers peppered Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle in his one inning appearance. Trayce Thompson started it off with a two-run blast in the top of the second inning. Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, and Justin Turner followed it up with RBI singles of their own.

That was when San Francisco Giants skipper Gabe Kapler had enough and pulled out Hjelle. The latter finished the game having surrendered six runs on eight base hits.

Wilmer Flores pulled one back for the Giants with his home run that pushed the scoreline to 6-2. However, in the succeeding inning, Justin Turner had another RBI single that ultimately proved to be the last score of the contest at 7-2. Turner finished the game with two RBIs after a 3-for-4 night.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are now 14-4 against the Giants this year. The team hasn't won more than 14 games against San Francisco since the pair both moved to California in 1958. Today, they will be gunning for their 15th win against the Giants and break another team record.

