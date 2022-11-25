The ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2023 was made public on Monday. Players who have been retired for, at least, five years are included in this vote because of the BBWAA ballot. Despite their involvement in the PED scandal, New York Yankees stars like Alex Rodriguez, Andy Pettitte and Gary Sheffield are featured on the ballot.

All three former Yankees have a history of using PEDs. Rodriguez is on the ballot for a second time after being rejected in the previous election.

FanDuel @FanDuel Nine years ago today, Alex Rodriguez was suspended 211 games by MLB for his role in the Biogenesis PED scandal. Nine years ago today, Alex Rodriguez was suspended 211 games by MLB for his role in the Biogenesis PED scandal. https://t.co/UXSne8aEAM

Carlos Beltrán is the most notable newbie on the ballot. Despite only playing for the Yankees for a portion of three seasons, the former outfielder's first-time eligibility is noteworthy due to his involvement in the Astros' 2017 sign-stealing controversy.

Beltrán is the first player involved in the scandal to be nominated for the Hall of Fame; he retired after Houston won the World Series that year.

Alex Rodriguez, Andy Pettitte, Gary Sheffield’s involvement in the PED scandal

One of the first athletes to publicly acknowledge the use of marijuana after the Mitchell Report's 2007 publication was pitcher Andy Pettitte of the Yankees.

As reported by UPI:

“I felt an obligation to get back to my team as soon as possible. For this reason, and only this reason, for two days I tried human growth hormone. Though it was not against baseball rules, I was not comfortable with what I was doing, so I stopped.

Sheffield's own involvement in the issue surrounding the use of performance-enhancing drugs in sports dates back to his admission to a BALCO grand jury that his pal Barry Bonds had given him drugs during their off-season training sessions. It was discovered that such chemicals were the "cream" and "clear" PEDs provided by BALCO.

A-Rod also admitted to using PEDs and was involved in the 2013 Biogenesis drug scandal. He was suspended for 162 games in 2014.

Alex Rodriguez @AROD My mistakes are on me. No excuses. My mistakes are on me. No excuses. https://t.co/DbhVNzOu7W

Pettitte spent 18 seasons as an MLB pitcher, mostly for the Yankees. He also made starts with the Houston Astros. With the Yankees, Pettitte captured five World Series titles and was a three-time All-Star. He has the most postseason victories in MLB history, with 19. Meanwhile, A-Rod spent 22 MLB seasons with the Yankees (1994–2003), Texas Rangers (2001–2003), and Seattle Mariners (2004–2016).

In addition to serving as the chairman of Presidente beer, Rodriguez also serves as the chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp.

He is also a part-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

