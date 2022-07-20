ICYMI: Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Peter Moylan competes with fans to grab a Pete Alonso home run ball during All-Star derby

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Peter Moylan was present at Dodger Stadium for Monday's Home Run Derby.

Pete Alonso failed in his attempt to win the coveted title three consecutive times, but he didn't fail to entertain the crowd, especially Moylan.

Alonso hit 44 homers in total en route to the semi-finals, where he lost to rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez. One of those 44 hits made it to the gloves of Moylan, who was watching on from the stands at Dodger Stadium.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Peter Moylan put his body on the line to catch a Pete Alonso homer!!! Peter Moylan put his body on the line to catch a Pete Alonso homer!!! https://t.co/lGHtDIGTVk

"Peter Moylan put his body on the line to catch a Pete Alonso homer!!!" - Jomboy Media

This year’s Home Run Derby turned out to be one of the best in recent memory. There were plenty of upsets, and history was made.

First, retiring legend Albert Pujols defeated top-seed Kyle Schwarber to reach the semis. Alonso then lost to J-Rod in what was arguably the biggest upset of the tournament. Finally, Juan Soto went all the way and became the second-youngest HRD winner of all time.

Peter Moylan shows everyone that he still got it

Peter Moylan made his MLB debut in 2006 with the Atlanta Braves. His finest season came the following year as he finished with a 1.80 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 80 appearances for the Braves.

Moylan produced a ground-ball rate of higher than 60 percent in eight of his 12 Major League seasons. He announced his MLB retirement in 2019.

Despite being out of regular action for almost three years now, Moylan displayed tremendous ability to catch Alonso’s home run ball among an ocean of fans vying for the same.

Moylan announced his MLB retirement in 2019.

The sheer joy on Moylan’s face when he caught Alonso’s homer on Monday was incredible to see. He celebrated like a child who had just successfully attempted his first pavilion catch. If you're not familiar with Moylan, you couldn’t have guessed that it was a professional athlete going bonkers.

That’s what sets Moylan apart from the rest though. It always has. He has been one of baseball’s finest characters and overall just an incredible person. Not one person has anything negative to say about him.

Moylan’s former Kansas City Royals teammate Whit Merrifield once described him as “one of his favorite teammates of all time”.

The pair spent only one season together. It takes an incredible amount of contagious positivity to leave that kind of lasting impression in such a short duration of time.

In an incredibly cut-throat environment, Moylan remains one of baseball’s nicest human beings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far