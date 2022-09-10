ICYMI: "It’s been a joy watching greatness!" - Derek Jeter leaves concise yet heartfelt message for tennis icon Serena Williams following her “retirement”

Derek Jeter was among the millions of admirers who paid tribute to Serena Williams after the American icon upheld her decision to step away from tennis.

Jeter, a bonafide legend himself, left a concise yet heartfelt message for Williams after her second-round US Open loss to Anett Kontaveit.

Derek Jeter @derekjeter It’s been a joy watching greatness! Congrats Serena! It’s been a joy watching greatness! Congrats Serena!

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, had announced in early August that she would be 'evolving away' from the game after the US Open. She has thoroughly maintained that 'retirement' is a term that she doesn’t like.

Williams was asked after her loss to Kontavelt if she would contemplate coming back.

She replied: “I don’t think so, but you never know. I don’t know.”

That leaves the door very much open for Williams to return. However, for now, it seems like she will be enjoying a long and well-deserved break away from tennis.

New York Yankees honor Derek Jeter during his Hall of Fame Induction Tribute Night

Speaking of legendary careers, Derek Jeter forged a Hall of Fame-worthy one. He made the trip to Cooperstown last September, for which he was honored by the New York Yankees on Friday.

For Jeter, the occasion was extra special due to the presence of his wife and three daughters. According to Jeter, his daughters had never seen a packed Yankee Stadium before.

A grand career like Derek Jeter’s calls for a larger-than-life celebration. The New Yankees went the extra mile and more to honor one of their favorite sons.

The first 40,000 fans through the gate this evening received a Jeter Hall of Fame replica plaque. Jeter also threw a ceremonial first pitch before the Yankees took on the Tampa Bay Rays in a crucial AL East fixture.

MLB @MLB



(MLB x A first pitch for @DerekJeter on the night the @Yankees honor him for entering the Hall of Fame.(MLB x @SIRIUSXM A first pitch for @DerekJeter on the night the @Yankees honor him for entering the Hall of Fame. (MLB x @SIRIUSXM) https://t.co/HHZnAG4IiD

The Yankees have been a trainwreck since the All-Star break, a miserable run that has seen their divisional lead shrink from 16 games to just 4.5. The Rays are breathing down their necks in second-place. The importance of the series cannot be stated enough.

Sadly enough, Derek Jeter’s presence didn’t translate into a Yankees win. The Bronx Bombers lost 4-2 to the Rays in the series opener, and their lead at the top is now down to an alarming 3.5 games.

