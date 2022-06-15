ICYMI: New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has a sensational outing against the Tampa Ray Bays, hurls a 100 MPH screamer

In a crucial game and series for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays, ace Gerrit Cole stepped up big time. The 2021 American League wins leader pitched six spotless innings, giving up just five hits, a walk, and seven strikeouts. The Yankees shut out the Rays at home 2-0.

The All-MLB First Team hurler was superb in his outing against a perennial playoff team in the Rays. It was a bounceback game for Cole after surrendering seven runs in 2.1 innings pitched during his last start against the Minnesota Twins.

When Cole slews a 100 mile an hour fastball, you just know he wasn't messing around this time.

"Gerrit Cole. 💯⛽️" - @ Rob Friedman

The win gave the All-Star starter his sixth of the year and decreased his ERA to 3.33 or, as multimedia and baseball personality Jared Carrabis likes to point out, as the worst ERA of any Yankees starter.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Gerrit Cole has the worst ERA in the Yankees rotation. Gerrit Cole has the worst ERA in the Yankees rotation.

"Gerrit Cole has the worst ERA in the Yankees rotation." - @ Jared Carrabis

It was an indirect compliment for the Yankees staff, who have been superb all season long, that is being led by Nasty Nestor Cortes. Closer Clay Holmes came out with the save, his 10th of the year.

The New York Yankees are wreaking havoc in 2022

The New York Yankees were considered one of the top teams heading into the new campaign. But even the most die-hard Yankees fans will tell you that their domination is unprecedented.

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees have been the best team in baseball this year.

The Yankees have won 12 of their last 13 games and own the best record in MLB by miles. They have a 45-16 win-loss card and are nine games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East. The team with the next best record in the league are their fellow Big Apple neighbors, the New York Mets, who are at 41-22, still a considerable margin from the Yankees' record.

Time will tell if the Yankees can keep their consistency and health in check. Aaron Judge has been a frontrunner for the early American League MVP picks this year, and he's proven his caliber once again. Barring any injury setbacks, he should be on track to claim the award.

One thing is certain, though; the lights are shining bright in the New York skyline again this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far