ICYMI: San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez smashes a massive first major league home run against the Milwaukee Brewers

Welcome to the San Francisco Giants, Luis Gonzalez. After spending most of his young career in the minors with the Chicago White Sox, the 26-year-old took advantage of his chance to play hero for his new team.

With the Milwaukee Brewers ahead 4-2 in the top of the ninth, Gonzalez stepped up to the plate with two outs and a man on first. Brewers manager Craig Counsell didn't have the luxury of using his closer, Josh Hader, after using him in two consecutive games. So he brought in reliever Jake Cousins to get the job done instead. And Cousins almost did, but then Luis Gonzalez reminded us why the Giants can win over 100 games in a season without any standout superstars.

Luis Gonzalez ties the game for the San Francisco Giants in the ninth inning

KNBR @KNBR



@SFGiants

What an insane first career HR for Luis Gonzalez. Towering shot gives Giants 4-2 lead in the 9th 🤯 What an insane first career HR for Luis Gonzalez. Towering shot gives Giants 4-2 lead in the 9th 🤯🎥 @SFGiants https://t.co/1O8urwBPFO

"What an insane first career HR for Luis Gonzalez. Towering shot gives Giants 4-2 lead in the 9th" - @ KNBR

That's not a bad way to hit your first big league home run. What made the two-run shot even sweeter was that Gonzalez silenced the Brewers fans who had heckled Joc Pederson earlier in the game.

F.P. Santangelo @FightinHydrant twitter.com/pavlovicnbcs/s… Alex Pavlovic @PavlovicNBCS You can see how Joc Pederson has been so comfortable during intense (J)October games You can see how Joc Pederson has been so comfortable during intense (J)October games https://t.co/ZAEErK8pOc Dave Flemming is so good. He set that whole thing up perfectly. Not too many broadcasters see that or are even paying attention enough to see that. That was elite broadcasting. Also Joc Pederson is THE MAN! #Giants Dave Flemming is so good. He set that whole thing up perfectly. Not too many broadcasters see that or are even paying attention enough to see that. That was elite broadcasting. Also Joc Pederson is THE MAN! #Giants twitter.com/pavlovicnbcs/s…

"Dave Flemming is so good. He set that whole thing up perfectly. Not too many broadcasters see that or are even paying attention enough to see that. That was elite broadcasting. Also Joc Pederson is THE MAN! #Giants" - @ F.P. Santangelo

Although Joc Pederson took care of the hecklers with a home run of his own, Luis Gonzalez mentioned after the game that his home run was his own way of telling the fans to "shut their mouths." Gonzalez also said that he's "just loving life right now." He said he wishes his family had been at the game to witness the home run.

SF Giants on NBCS @NBCSGiants Luis González after hitting his first career home run: "I'm just loving life right now" 🥺 Luis González after hitting his first career home run: "I'm just loving life right now" 🥺 https://t.co/gsWKE3hemj

"Luis González after hitting his first career home run: 'I'm just loving life right now'" - @ SF Giants on NBCS

Luis Gonzalez exemplifies the Giants unique style of play and underdog mentality. His surprising home run reflects the way that skipper Gabe Kapler creatively runs his clubhouse. Never count anyone on the Giants roster out. Chances are, they'll go hit a tying home run in the ninth inning just to prove you wrong.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach