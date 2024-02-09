"If you don't adapt, you die" - Mets' Brandon Nimmo talks about Steve Cohen's off season approach, believes team has made 'some great additions'

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo appeared in a recent episode of MLB Network's "The Show" and spoke about the team's change in approaching the offseason this year as compared to last year. Mets owner Steve Cohen made a big splash over the offseason last year, signing several big names which did not ultimately work out.

This year, they have scaled back and taken a different approach, and Nimmo says it is all about adapting to the situation.

Brandon Nimmo was selected by the New York Mets in the 2011 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2016. While he has experienced several hiccups in his career due to injuries, he remains an important, long-term player for the Mets.

The Mets were in dire need of reinforcements heading into the offseason and they have made several additions, especially in the pitching department. They brought in Luis Severino and Sean Manaea to bolster the rotation, along with four relievers to aid the imminent return of star closer Edwin Diaz.

Nonetheless, it is a whole different attitude as compared to last year. The Mets have scaled back on their total payroll by taking a different approach this year. Speaking on their expectations this year, Nimmo said:

"I know Steve is very much in the mindset of being adaptable. You know, if you don't adapt, you die."

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo features in MLB Network's Top 100 players

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo has been featured at No. 70 in MLB Network's list of top 100 players in the league so far.

Other Mets players on the list so far include closer Edwin Diaz at No. 80 and starting pitcher Kodai Senga at No. 63. With the names of the top 50 players yet to be announced, it is safe to assume that it will include Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso.

