"If Alex Bregman doesn't want 4, 5 years, screw him"; "I'm so heartbroken" - Fans go gaga over Tigers signing Jack Flaherty for $35,000,000

The Detroit Tigers have official made Jack Flaherty a member of the club for the second time. The superstar pitcher agreed to a two-year, $35,000,000 deal with the club with move being made official on Friday. The 29-year-old has been seeking a contract all offseason after helping the Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series last year and now finds himself back in Motown.

It was a tremendous bounceback season for Jack Flaherty in 2024, posting a strong 13-7 record with a 3.17 ERA and 194 strikeouts over 162.0 innings of work. Although the offseason may have lasted longer than many expecting, inlcuding Flaherty himself, he can now focus on the season ahead.

Although Flaherty had been linked to a potential reunion with the Tigers, there was uncertainty about where the veteran would ultimately land. Following the news that Flaherty would officially be returning to Detroit, fans flocked to social media to share their thoughts on the move, with some even taking shots at Alex Bregman in the process.

"Great pick up If Alex doesn’t want 4-5 years Screw it and move on" - One fan posted online.

"That’s not Alex Bregman. (Welcome back tho Jack were definitely happy to have you)" - Another fan shared.

"Great , A+ pitching staff Now sign Bregman, so we can do that thing called score runs" - One more added.

The return of Jack Flaherty to the Detroit Tigers is a significant one for the club as they look to prove that their postseason berth in 2024 was no fluke. After winning a World Series with the Dodgers, it is unsurprising to see some Los Angeles fans disappointed to have to see him don another team's uniform this upcoming season.

"I'm so happy and so heartbroken at the same time,Jack. Congratulations ...GO KICK ASS!!!" - One fan posted on social media.

"As a Dodger fan, I'm jealous and heartbroken" - One more added.

"Hope he kills it for you guys. Glad he'll be in LA with y'all for the ring ceremony. Hoping he can be apart of that with our guys" - Another fan shared.

Jack Flaherty is the latest sigining in an underwhelming offseason for the Detroit Tigers

While the Detroit Tigers have not been able to name any of the elite free agent stars such as a Juan Soto or Corbin Burnes type, the team has added several veteran pieces that could contribute in 2025. Aside from Jack Flaherty, the Tigers bolstered their pitching staff by bringing in the likes of Alex Cobb and Tommy Kahnle.

One of the major areas that the team was hoping to improve upon this offseason was on offense with their only major addition to the lineup being former New York Yankees star Gleyber Torres, however they remain one of the teams most heavily-linked to All-Star Alex Bregman. While the rest of the teams moves have been decent, if they can add both Flaherty and Bregman, it would be a win for the club.

