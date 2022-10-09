"If you asked me what winning looks like, I would have said big contracts, home runs, World Series" - Alex Rodriguez compares his pre-suspension vs. post-suspension mindset in an interview with Chris Wallace

Last month, New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez starred in HBO Max's talk show "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" and looked back at his remarkable MLB journey full of ups and downs. Alex sat down with longtime Fox News host Chris Wallace for a heart-to-heart conversation.

A-Rod's conversation with Chris consisted of several controversial topics. Amongst which talks about his suspension from 211 MLB games propped its head. A-Rod was suspended for the 2014's MLB season for resorting to illegal performance-enhancing drugs.

Alex Rodriguez also went on to reveal how his suspension from MLB helped to bring a shift in his mindset and made him a wiser person.

Pre-suspension, A-Rod used to hanker after big contracts, home runs, WorSeries, nice cars, and women.

"I think pre-suspension, if you asked me what winning looks like, I would have said big contracts, home runs, World Series; you know, nice cars, women."

Whereas, post-suspension, he is more focused on being a better individual.

"I look at more of the team building, being a great father, being a son and being a friend, high character, loyalty, all those things post-suspension because of the lessons learned of my biggest mistakes."

It is truly laudable how far Alex Rodriguez has come after his MLB suspension. After serving a one-year suspension, Alex returned to the diamond in 2015 but permanently departed from MLB in 2016.

Currently, he is the CEO of his investment firm, A-Rod Corp. and co-minority owner of the NBA team, Minnesota Timberwolves.

New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez opened up about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez on "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?"

Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Apart from discussing the consequences of the MLB suspension on his life, Alex also spoke about his ex-fiance, Jennifer Lopez.

Chris Wallace popped a bold question asking A-Rod about Jennifer Lopez tying the knot with Academy Award winner Ben Affleck immediately within a short span of her split with him.

To which Alex responded saying:

"With Jennifer, look, it was it was a good experience."

A-Rod also spoke about Jennifer's children.

"And I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best. That's it."

While J.Lo is married to Ben Affleck, Alex was seeing a 25-year-old fitness influencer, Kathryne Padgett. However, as per reports, the pair called it quits last month after a short-lived romance.

