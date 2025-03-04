"If the doctor needs to keep my balls, keep them" - Francisco Lindor’s blunt take on vasectomy decision

  • home icon
By Lyndon Suvanto
Modified Mar 04, 2025 22:56 GMT
Francisco Lindor and his wife Katia discuss the Mets star undergoing a vasectomy during podcast episode (Photo Source: IMAGN / Getty)
Francisco Lindor is one of the most beloved players in Major League Baseball, thanks to his incredible performances on the field and his personality off of it. The New York Mets superstar has gained a huge following of supporters thanks to his playing style and his presence on social media.

Another way that Lindor has reached even more fans has been by appearing on his wife Katia's podcast, The Un-a-Parent Podcast with Katia Reguero Lindor.

In the latest episode of the show, the parents of daughters Kalina and Amapola Chloé discussed the idea of Francisco Lindor getting a vasectomy. The four-time All-Star appeared to be unaware, or at least playing up the idea of not knowing what the surgery entails.

"I haven't educated myself on what the surgery is like. Everybody says it's very small, but I say, if the doctor needs to keep my balls, let him keep them. They're his. Let him do whatever he wants with them. If he wants to hang them, he can hang them. But I have to wait for the end of the year," Lindor said on the episode.
The 31-year-old from Caguas, Puerto Rico, and Katia have been married since December 2021 and have continued to share their love for one another on their social media accounts.

"If they put me under anesthesia and the doctor is going to keep my testicles, and they're going to be gone, it's not supposed to hurt. I know enough that I know that the doctor is not going to stay with my testicles," Lindor continued.
Francisco Lindor beyond getting a vasectomy

Beyond his private engagements, Francisco Lindor heads into next season with high hopes. After adding the likes of Juan Soto in free agency, the New York Mets will be one of the top teams, with Lindor himself at the forefront.

According to FanDuel, Francisco Lindor has the seventh-best odds to win the National League MVP Award and currently sits at +2500 to win the coveted accolade. The Mets shortstop sits behind only Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., Mookie Betts, Bryce Harper, and Kyle Tucker when it comes to MVP odds.

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
