"If I change Narco, I think I will get in trouble with the fans" - Mets closer Edwin Diaz vows to stick with iconic walkup song

New York Mets superstar closer Edwin Diaz is fully healthy and set to make his triumphant return to the club's bullpen in 2024. The two-time All-Star missed all of 2023 following a torn patellar tendon injury he sustained during the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Now, after a year off, the electric 29-year-old is set to return to the New York Mets. Not only will he be returning to Citi Field this season but so will his now iconic walkup song Narco by Blasterjaxx & Timmy Trumpet. During his reign as the top closer in the MLB, Diaz's walkup track may have been more popular than he was.

Diaz's use of Narco became so popular that Timmy Trumpet actually performed the song live at New York Mets games. In a recent interview, Diaz said that he 100% was going to continue using the hit song, fearing the backlash he could face from fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"The fans are waiting for that" Edwin Díaz thinks it will be "crazy" the first time he comes out to Narco at Citi Field this season" - @SNYtv

When asked about whether or not he was going to use the song, the New York Mets star quickly replied "If I change Narco, I think I will get in trouble with the fans." The question almost came as a surprise to the multi-time All-Star, who showed no indication that he would ever change his walkup song.

Edwin Diaz will be looking to reclaim his throne as the best closer in the MLB

Although Edwin Diaz missed all of the 2023 campaign after tearing the patellar tendon in his right knee, however, he appears to be fully healthy for the new season. There will be questions about Diaz's health in 2024, however, during his last full season he was an elite as they come, posting a 1.31 ERA with 32 saves and 118 strikeouts.

Expand Tweet

"Hello from Port St. Lucie. Edwin Diaz threw a bullpen today, he's feeling good and ready to go. Still isn't fielding grounders or covering first base, but he will soon. Mets also signed outfielder Ben Gamel to a minor league contract with a Major League spring training invite" - @AbbeyMastracco

Throughout his MLB career split between the New York Mets and Seattle Mariners, Diaz has been one of the most electric and reliable arms coming out of the bullpen. Over 399.1 innings, Diaz has produced a .293 career ERA with 205 saves, 657 strikeouts, and a 1.062 WHIP.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.