"If I got a bad game, my dad told good game" - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. opens up about his relationship with HoF father

Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. opened up about his bond with his father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr. Guerrero Jr. made his Major League debut in 2019 with the Toronto Blue Jays and has been with the team ever since.

Vladimir Guerrero Sr. was a right fielder and designated hitter in MLB from 1996 to 2011. He enjoyed a stellar career, earning nine All-Star selections, an AL MVP award, and nine Silver Slugger Awards.

In 2018, Guerrero Sr. was inducted into the LA Angels Hall of Fame with 92.9% of the vote on his second ballot.

In a recent MLB Network interview, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was asked about his relationship with his father and their conversations about baseball.

“To me, we talk every day before and after the game, every day,” Guerrero Jr. said. “No matter what, if I go 0 for 4, if I go 4 for 4, no matter what, he always call me. If I got a bad game, he told me good game. If I got a good game, he told me good game. You know, being here every day is a blessing”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was also asked about the team's struggles last season and what needs to change to improve in the upcoming year.

"I say we have to get better in the clubhouse," he said. "And I can say we're way different than last year. I can see in the spring training, everybody together, everybody talk, everybody doing his work, preparation, and every time come early to the field.

"To me, the key is get better in the clubhouse, and I think we're better this year than last year.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. opens up about final offer in contract extension talks with Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is set to hit free agency after the 2025 season, but he and the Toronto Blue Jays remain engaged in extension talks. Many speculated that his demands would be comparable to Juan Soto’s 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets.

However, Guerrero clarified his stance in a recent interview (via ESPN):

"It's much less than Soto. We're talking about many fewer millions than Soto, more than a hundred million less. It was the same number of years [as Soto's contract], but it didn't reach [$600 million]. The last number we gave them as a counteroffer didn't reach 600."

Guerrero Jr. is coming off a strong 2024 season in which he established himself as one of the most formidable hitters, recording a career-high .323 batting average with 30 home runs and 103 RBIs across 159 games.

