"If I could be half the father my dad is..." - Freddie Freeman gets emotional detailing dad Fred's sacrifices as a single parent

Dodgers star Freddie Freeman loves to be a caring husband and a role model to his kids. That is thanks in large part to his father, Fred, who has been a role model in the Dodgers star's life and has ingrained in him those values.

In an exclusive story by Cary Osborne in Dodger Insider magazine, Freeman talked extensively about the sacrifices his father made as a single parent and how he helped him become the ballplayer he is today.

"My favorite thing is being a husband and a father. So I try to be the best I can at that," Freddie Freeman said.

Fred Freeman had three kids with his wife, Rosemary: Andrew, Phillip, and the youngest, Freddie. Freddie Freeman was just ten years old when he lost his mother in a battle with melanoma. Since then, Fred has taken care of all three kids, all the while making sure that they achieve their dreams of being pro ballplayers.

"From age 3 or 4 on, it’s all he ever thought about was baseball. That’s all he ever wanted to do. He had me playing catch with him. He had me throwing batting practice," Fred Freeman said about Freddie.

Fred would take some extra time out to throw baseball pitches to his young Freddie, who was playing with the El Modena high school team. Reflecting on those experiences, Freddie Freeman said:

"I always say, if I could be half the father my dad is, my kids are going to be doing pretty well. I think my dad would say the opposite, that I am way better than he was. But for me, I saw the sacrifice my dad went through losing his wife, my mom, and being a single father overnight.

"I didn’t realize what was going on at the time. But as I’ve gotten older, I look back and am like, ‘Wow.’ What he had to go through, he never skipped a beat with us."

Freddie Freeman nurturing the baseball talent of his son Charlie

Just like how Freddie's father spent time with him, nurturing his talent and helping him become an amazing ballplayer, Freeman is doing the same with his son Charlie, who has taken a liking to the sport at a very young age.

“It’s not baseball. It’s father and son time — that’s how I view it. Luckily, he loves baseball. I think it’s just more of the few hours extra that I get with him bringing him to work that I wouldn’t get if I didn’t bring him,” Freddie said on his son Charlie.

Charlie is often spotted with his dad during Dodgers training sessions, and he actively takes part in practicing hitting and catching with his dad during Freddie Freeman's off days.

