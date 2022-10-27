No one would have imagined that Aaron Judge would be booed at Yankee Stadium, especially after all he's done for the team this season. That is precisely what happened, however, as the AL MVP candidate struggled in the postseason. As a result, New York Yankees fans' hostility against players reared its ugly head.

It is no secret that several players have been the target of heckling from a portion of the fanbase (or at least that's what several videos have proven), namely Joey Gallo, Aaron Hicks, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Josh Donaldson, and most recently, Aaron Judge.

In an interview with Barstool Sports on their podcast named "Starting 9," former Cy Young Awardee and World Series champion Jake Arrieta shared his thoughts about Judge's contract extension and the superstar getting booed on his own home ground.

"If I'm him, like, f*** y'all. I'm not coming back here." - Jake Arrieta via Barstool Sports

Arrieta expressed his disappointment with Judge's treatment and shared that if he was in his position, he would move somewhere else this offseason. It is yet to be determined if the MVP candidate will change jerseys this season, with both the LA Dodgers and San Francisco Giants being considered as the frontrunners if he leaves the Bronx.

Aaron Judge's disastrous postseason

Judge was a non-factor in the postseason.

Contrary to his stellar regular season, Aaron Judge's postseason was a disaster. Judge had just two home runs and three RBIs on five base hits across 36 at-bats for a grand average of .139.

His struggles couldn't get the Yankees out of dire situations and, at times, drew boos from the crowd at Yankee Stadium.

