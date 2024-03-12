"If I swing or strike I kick myself out of the cage" - Nolan Schanuel shares insight on strict regime following record-setting year with the Angels

Nolan Schanuel is one of the top prospects making waves for the Los Angeles Angels. The rookie was the 11th overall pick by the Angels in their 2023 draft. The talented player was ranked as the No.1 prospect after his excellent performance last season.

Schanuel was called to the big leagues just one month after his signing. The Angels were pleased with their decision as he lived up to his worth. In a recent interview with MLB Network, the 22-year-old shared his insight for his record-setting year with the Angels.

When asked about his approach and potential to get on base, Schanuel stated that his strict practice regime is what helped him perform well.

"If I swing or strike I kick myself out of the cage, I keep it really strict whether is practice or a game," Nolan Schanuel said.

Schanuel tries to implement his BP sessions into the game and takes his practice seriously. He played 29 games last season and slashed a .402 on-base percentage. Despite smashing only one home run, he got on base in all 29 games.

Nolan Schanuel highlights impact of Ron Washington's defensive training

The Angels' new manager, Ron Washington, has already taken control of the squad with training sessions. Washington's training has helped Nolan Schanuel improve his defense.

Schanuel stated that it's the little things that matter when it comes to training. Washington's approach has helped the team immensely.

"It's the little things that take you a long way, we go out there every day and we are working on it, Schanuel continued.

Schanuel will play his first full big-league campaign. He's keen on creating a mark and utilizing his training sessions at the right moment. He's confident that his disciplinary practice will help him with his performance in the regular season. With Washington guiding him, Schanuel could soon be a rising MLB star.

Washington is pleased with his contact skills. Schanuel is believed to play a crucial role in driving runs for his team. The Angels have some young talent at bat, and Schanuel is one player to watch out for in the upcoming season.

The Angels will open their first regular season game against the Baltimore Orioles.

