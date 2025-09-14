"If Mike Trout was on Dodgers, his place in history changes" - Sportscaster fears for Angels legend's legacy despite dominant individual stats

Angels superstar Mike Trout was the face of MLB in the 2010s. Up until his future teammate Shohei Ohtani's arrival, Trout was regarded as the best talent that the league has to boast. In spite of injury concerns, the outfield star has tallied individual stats that some players of this era can only be envious of.

Ad

A big caveat to Mike Trout's dominance, however, is his lack of postseason appearances. In the most recent episode of the eponymous Dan Patrick Show, the sportscaster discussed how Trout's legacy could be forgotten due to the team's highly-publicized struggles despite his Herculean efforts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

"If Mike Trout was on the Dodgers and doing what he's doing, his place in history changes, because he will be playing in playoff games. He'd be in the World Series," said Patrick. "If he played for the Yankees, although the Yankees don't make postseason too, or the World Series that often anymore. Although they did last year," he added. (4:14-4:33)

Ad

The subject came after Trout hit his 399th home run which put him to 59th in the all-time list. Patrick then further expressed his regret that a player of Trout's pedigree is in danger of being a footnote in baseball lore even if he was paired with other stars due to the teams being top heavy.

"Mike Trout is a first ballot Hall of Famer. Like those first 10 years, it's unanimous. Then, when's the last time you watched a Trout game? I haven't in a long time. So, one of the greatest players of our generation, and you're not going to have any memories of anything more than 'uh yeah, I saw some highlights.'" (0:45-1:33)

Ad

"It's a shame, you know. From the standpoint of watching a great baseball player of the five-tool kind that hasn't been showcased. But yes, you're going to have to show Shohei Ohtani and Trout were in the same team and Trout and Albert Pujols as well and nothing to show for." (4:52-5:14)

Mike Trout breaks home run duck against familiar foe

Angels star Mike Trout finally broke his home run drought on the September 11 game of the Angels against the Mariners. The former multi-time MVP smashed a solo shot in the fifth inning of the ball game, ending his 28-game streak of not hitting a home run. In addition, the homer was his 399th home run and his 56th against the Mariners, the team that he's hit the most home runs against.

Pretty much like the theme throughout his career, the Angels were eventually defeated by the Mariners, 7-6, in the tight contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More