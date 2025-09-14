"If Mike Trout was on Dodgers, his place in history changes" - Sportscaster fears for Angels legend's legacy despite dominant individual stats

Angels superstar Mike Trout was the face of MLB in the 2010s. Up until his future teammate Shohei Ohtani's arrival, Trout was regarded as the best talent that the league has to boast. In spite of injury concerns, the outfield star has tallied individual stats that some players of this era can only be envious of.
A big caveat to Mike Trout's dominance, however, is his lack of postseason appearances. In the most recent episode of the eponymous Dan Patrick Show, the sportscaster discussed how Trout's legacy could be forgotten due to the team's highly-publicized struggles despite his Herculean efforts.
"If Mike Trout was on the Dodgers and doing what he's doing, his place in history changes, because he will be playing in playoff games. He'd be in the World Series," said Patrick. "If he played for the Yankees, although the Yankees don't make postseason too, or the World Series that often anymore. Although they did last year," he added. (4:14-4:33)
The subject came after Trout hit his 399th home run which put him to 59th in the all-time list. Patrick then further expressed his regret that a player of Trout's pedigree is in danger of being a footnote in baseball lore even if he was paired with other stars due to the teams being top heavy.
"Mike Trout is a first ballot Hall of Famer. Like those first 10 years, it's unanimous. Then, when's the last time you watched a Trout game? I haven't in a long time. So, one of the greatest players of our generation, and you're not going to have any memories of anything more than 'uh yeah, I saw some highlights.'" (0:45-1:33)
"It's a shame, you know. From the standpoint of watching a great baseball player of the five-tool kind that hasn't been showcased. But yes, you're going to have to show Shohei Ohtani and Trout were in the same team and Trout and Albert Pujols as well and nothing to show for." (4:52-5:14)
Mike Trout breaks home run duck against familiar foe
Angels star Mike Trout finally broke his home run drought on the September 11 game of the Angels against the Mariners. The former multi-time MVP smashed a solo shot in the fifth inning of the ball game, ending his 28-game streak of not hitting a home run. In addition, the homer was his 399th home run and his 56th against the Mariners, the team that he's hit the most home runs against.
Pretty much like the theme throughout his career, the Angels were eventually defeated by the Mariners, 7-6, in the tight contest.