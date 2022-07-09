"If there is one game for the fans to celebrate the history and longevity, it's the All-Star Game" - Former St. Louis Cardinals manager discusses Albert Pujols' All-Star selection in his last season

Baseball fans will have one final opportunity to see the legendary Albert Pujols appear in an All-Star game in Los Angeles on July 19.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that both Pujols and Miguel Cabrera will be selected for the 2022 All-Star Game.

This is a fitting reward for a player who has been a pillar of the game for the last two decades and is a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame.

Legendary manager Tony La Russa, who managed Pujols during his time with the St. Louis Cardinals, was all for the selection decision.

"If there is one game for the fans to celebrate the history and longevity, it's the All-Star Game," said La Russa

Looking at Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera's stats this season, fans may wonder how two players with such average numbers could be selected. The decision to add the veterans is based on a new agreement between Major League Baseball players and owners.

"MLB announces that Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera have been selected to participate in the 2022 All-Star Game. They were added under a new clause that allows the Commissioner to add one player in each league 'in recognition of each player’s career achievements.'" - Kyle Glaser

This latest clause allows the MLB commissioner to add one player to each roster "in recognition of each player’s career achievements." Both players definitely fit the profile when you look at what they have accomplished in the game.

Albert Pujols will appear in the All-Star Game for the 11th time in his career

American League All-Star Albert Pujols during the 86th MLB All-Star Game in Cincinnati

The St. Louis Cardinals drafted Albert Pujols in Round 13 of the 1999 MLB draft. Since then, he has gone on to become one of baseball's most respected and decorated players.

Aside from his 11 All-Star appearances, Pujols is also a three-time National League MVP and won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2001. He is a two-time NL Gold Glove winner, a two-time Hank Aaron Award winner, and has won the Silver Slugger Award on six occasions.

The relationship between Pujols and La Russa goes way back. Pujols once described his former manager as a father figure and someone — "I can call anytime and ask for advice." They won two World Series together with the Cardinals organization in 2006 and 2011.

The All-Star game has always been about the history and romance of the game. It's fitting that the 42-year-old Dominican will play this game in Los Angeles, California. He has played for both the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Expect him to receive a warm reception from the fans when he takes one final bow to close out an illustrious career.

