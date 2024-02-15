“If someone gets really stupid, then you have to go” - Angels' owner Arte Moreno could be open to selling the team if the price is right

The Los Angeles Angels have failed to make it to the playoffs since 2014 under the ownership of Arte Moreno. The franchise has been struggling with various management issues. Moreno has been exploring several options and considered selling the team.

Back in 2022, the owner considered selling the franchise. In a recent interview with the Southern California News Group, Moreno told Jeff Fletcher he isn't hoping to sell the team but if the price is too good he can't possibly deny it.

“I am in it because I believe we can build a team to win,” Moreno said.

Moreno believes in the team and their potential to win. On the other hand, he stated that being a businessperson, he is open to selling the team if the price is right.

“I’m a business person,” Moreno said to Fletcher. “If someone gets really stupid, then you have to go.”

What happens if the Los Angeles Angels are sold?

The team will be under new ownership, and a few aspects might change. The good news is that new ownership will bring multiple options for the team. The franchise might have more money to add new players and upgrade their squad.

It also depends on who purchases the team. New ownership can also mean new management. However, most owners try to stick to the same management and players. If the Angels are sold to another business, the chances of upgrading their team are pretty strong.

Moreno received several offers but turned them down. Some offers were more than $2.4 billion to $3 billion. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles were sold for $1.725 billion.

This offseason could have been better for the franchise as they gave up Shohei Ohtani and only made a few bullpen upgrades. The management has yet to replace the loss of Ohtani in their roster.

As for the Angels fans, many look forward to a change in ownership. Despite Moreno's large contracts over the years, the team still needs to produce homegrown talent.

Competing in the 2024 season with their current team will take work. The Halos are predicted to finish fourth place behind the Rangers, Mariners, and Astros.

