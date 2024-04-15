“If someone says, ‘I have it figured out,’ I wouldn’t listen to them" - Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw reflects on recent uptick in pitching injuries

Though he may be in the twilight of his career, Clayton Kershaw's legacy of excellence will endure for generations. However, despite putting up one of the most memorable pitching careers ever, Kershaw is just as confounded at the proliferation of high-profile pitching injuries.

Over the past fortnight, several top names such as Spencer Strider and Shane Bieber have fallen victim to major elbow problems that have closed the book on each of their seasons. Across the league, several onlookers have noticed the spike in ailments of his kind. The trend even caused famed Astros pitcher Justin Verlander to label the situation "a pandemic."

In a recent interview with Fabien Ardaya of The Athletic, Clayton Kershaw offered his take on the increased frequency of elbow problems among MLB pitchers. However, the 36-year-old did not offer an explanation, and instead commented:

"If someone says, ‘I have it figured out,’ I wouldn't listen to them. If you had it figured out, you would’ve told somebody and made a billion dollars."

Unlike Justin Verlander, who blamed the so-called pandemic on several factors including the pitch clock and increased power from hitters, Kershaw was not so sure. Regardless of the reasoning behind the trend, there can be no denying that the issue of elbow problems among MLB pitchers is becoming more frequent.

According to researcher Jon Roegele, over 35% of active MLB pitchers have undergone UCL reconstructive surgery. This figure represents an increase of about 10% from 2017.

"Great 4½ minutes from Justin Verlander on all of the pitcher injuries we are seeing and well worth the listen. What do you think?" - Codify

Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Guardians announced on April 6 that he would be undergoing Tommy John surgery. Bieber's announcement was followed by one from Atlanta Braves ace and 2023 NL strikeout champ Spencer Strider, who apparently underwent a similar procedure last week.

Clayton Kershaw has not been immune from surge in pitching injuries

Despite the fact that the three-time Cy Young will miss at least the first half of the season on account of a shoulder surgery, the Los Angeles Dodgers still signed him to a one-year, $10 million extension in February. Later in his interview with Ardaya, Kershaw stated:

"Whether it be added velocity, weighted ball programs too young, all this stuff that people talk about. But at the end of the day, nobody knows."

At 36, Clayton Kershaw is not getting any younger. Perhaps mercifully, the decorated ace will likely not be in the league when the true reasons for this frightening injury increase are truly understood.

