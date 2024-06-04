"If there’s any sign of hope, I can’t see us doing it" - Astros GM Dana Brown downplays idea of becoming sellers despite slow start to season

Despite an underwhelming start to the MLB season, Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown insists that they will not be a selling team ahead of the trade deadline. Houston is currently struggling in the AL West with a 26-34 record, which makes them one of the biggest underperformers of the season.

Speaking ahead of Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Brown downplayed talks of being a selling team ahead of the trade deadline, saying:

"If there’s any sign of hope, I can’t see us doing it... I don’t feel like there’s any scenario where we’re going to be sellers. The team is too good.”

Dana Brown is a former minor league player who, following his playing career, became a scout for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1994. He has since worked with the likes of the Nationals, the Blue Jays, and the Atlanta Braves in various executive roles. In 2023, he has named general manager of the Astros and finished the season with a loss to the Texas Rangers in the ALCS.

This season, the Astros lineup has been struggling to put up runs on the board while their starting rotation has been mired with injuries. It is clear that the team is performing far below expectations in the first two months of the season.

However, Brown believes that they have what it takes to make the playoffs once they hit top gear. It remains to be seen how they perform in the market, but their GM is not willing to give up on their playoff chances yet.

Astros GM Dana Brown provides latest update on Jose Urquidy

Houston Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy has missed the MLB season so far after straining his forearm during spring training. This got worse when he had elbow inflammation during his rehab assignment, leading to whispers of another Tommy John surgery.

However, GM Dana Brown said on Monday that they are still waiting for more information on the injury:

“That’s not the information we have right now. And so that’s why we’re getting a second opinion. So, we’ll know more in a couple of days.”

Urquidy underwent Tommy John surgery in 2017 and another one now will mean the end of his hopes of playing this season. Both he and the Astros staff will be hoping that the next few days will produce some positive news so that he can try to make his MLB return soon.

