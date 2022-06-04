“if they wanted me to help load the equipment on the plane, that's what I'd come do” - Recent New York Yankees acquisition Matt Carpenter discusses his new role with the team

Recent New York Yankees pickup Matt Carpenter has proven that he still has value in the league through his recent stretch with New York. Prior to signing with the Yankees in May, Matt Carpenter was playing in the Texas Rangers' triple A affiliate and was hungry for another shot in the big leagues.

The veteran infielder is looking for a comeback after hitting just .169 with a .581 OPS last year with the St. Louis Cardinals. This is why Carpenter did not receive an offer to play in the big leagues this past off-season.

"I said the first day and I meant it, if they wanted me to help load the equipment on the plane, that's what I'd come do. There wasn't many places that would pique my interest like the New York Yankees did"

- Matt Carpenter



Carpenter is ever-grateful to the Yankees for picking him up, so much so that he said, "...if they wanted me to help load the equipment on the plane, that's what I'd come do," meaning that he would do anything to come play for the New York Yankees.

New York Yankees most recent pickup is on fire

Since joining the Yankees, Carpenter already has three home runs in just six games. Something like that is unheard of, especially from someone who was just in Triple-A a month prior.

Matt Carpenter is not new to success. However, the 12-year Major League Baseball veteran has a career .261 batting average, with over 150 home runs over his career. He also led the entire MLB in hits in 2013 and has three All-Star appearances and a National League Silver Slugger Award.

Although Carpenter is now approaching the later years of his career, the 36-year-old can still provide some veteran leadership for the Yankees, who have a relatively young team. The fact that he has already made an impact on this team shows that he still has some life left in him.

"Matt Carpenter gets things going for the Yankees"

The Yankees have already solidified themselves as one of the best teams in the MLB. It is impossible to have too good of a team, so it makes sense to pick up veterans in the middle of the year to boost the bench.

