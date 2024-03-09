"Imagine fighting for a bench spot with him" - Fans troll Daniel Vogelbach as Blue Jays bring in Joey Votto on non-roster invite deal

Former Cincinnati Reds 1B Joey Votto has ended his free agency and joined the Toronto Blue Jays on a non-roster invite deal. He has been on the lookout for an offer to play his 18th MLB season this offseason. And it seems he has finally got what he was seeking.

According to Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith, Blue Jays manager John Schneider has reportedly stated that Justin Turner is still set to get a lot of DH at-bats. Thus, the team will likely have room for just one LH/PH/DH type on their roster.

So, with Votto's addition to their squad, he or Daniel Vogelbach will probably take that spot in the Jays' roster.

Following the news of the 6-time All-Star DH joining the AL East side, fans started trolling Vogelbach, who now faces huge competition for the roster spot in the upcoming regular season.

Many seem to think Votto is an upgrade for the team in comparison to Vogelbach. A fan said:

"Imagine fighting for a bench spot with Daniel Vogelbach - good luck JoVo."

Joey Votto's message after joining the Toronto Blue Jays

Former NL MVP Joey Votto opened up about joining the Blue Jays. It has been a long off-season for the 40-year-old veteran 1B, and he has finally got a new team.

In his message, Votto has reflected on his feelings about joining the Toronto-based club. He said:

"I am excited about the opportunity to work my way back to the Major Leagues. It’s even sweeter to attempt this while wearing the uniform of my hometown team, the Toronto Blue Jays."

Although nothing about his contract with the Blue Jays is known, according to MLB.com reporter Keegan Matheson, the team’s non-roster deal contains a $2 million offer, with an additional $2 million in incentives.

