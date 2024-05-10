"In the good times and the bad times, I will always be here" - Francisco Lindor on cherishing joy & responsibility of being 'girl dad'

New York Mets infielder Francisco Lindor is a father to two daughters with his wife Katia Reguero Lindor. They welcomed their first daughter, Kalina Zoe on Nov. 17, 2020. A month later, Lindor proposed to Katia and the two tied the knot Dec. 2021. Their second daughter Amapola Chloe was born on June 17, 2023.

Apart from being an outstanding baseball player, Lindor cherishes the joy of being a 'girl dad.' He sat down with SNY along with his wife and they talked in detail about his feelings on fatherhood.

"When they're at their most vulnerable position or part of their day, to look at them with their eyes and in a way send a message to them that they don't understand at a young age, but eventually they will understand," Lindor added. "Dad is here. I will be here for you no matter what. In the good times, bad times, I will always be here."

Meanwhile, Francisco Lindor's wife Katie was also highly complimentary of the New York Mets star's dad skills.

"I think the fact that he wanted to be a girl dad, because he said that it would make him be a better dad," Katia said. "He's an amazing girl dad. He's a good diaper changer. He actually takes that job very seriously and he's good."

Francisco Lindor credits all moms while acknowledging Katia's job

Last year, when the Lindor family welcomed their second daughter, it gave the shortstop a realization of how tough it is to be a mother. He then gave a shoutout to all the mothers of the world, saying that every day needs to be called "Mother's Day."

“It’s such a beautiful journey,” Lindor said. “It’s one of the coolest processes in the world. Hats off to all the moms out there. It’s incredible what they do. I know tomorrow is Father’s Day, but I wish it was always Mother’s Day. It’s incredible what they do. Their job, the process that they do is out of this world.” [via MLB.com].

Hopefully, Katie and the kids can cheer Francisco Lindor up at home because, on the baseball front, the Mets star has gotten off to a slow start this season. He is hitting only .211, with six home runs and four stolen bases so far.

