"In Mike Trout's career he is 3-for-13 against me" - Trevor Bauer challenges Angels prospect Christian Moore to beat 3x MVP in live at-bats

Trevor Bauer is back at it again on social media. The former Cy Young Award winner has made a name for himself in recent years for his online presence on social media.

The pitcher's followers continue to grow online thanks to his comical and interesting videos where he combines his baseball skills with fun online challenges.

Even though Trevor Bauer has not pitched in the Majors since 2021, he has continued to stay relevant by using his live at-bat challenges against fellow personalities. This time around, the former Los Angeles Dodgers star has been taking on one of the Los Angeles Angels' top prospects, Christian Moore.

Bauer took part in a number of at-bats against the slugger, providing plenty of interesting content for his fans and followers. In his latest post on social media, the former All-Star used his career showdowns with Angels icon Mike Trout as a marker for his at-bats with Moore.

"I have a story to share with the people actually. In Mike Trout's career, he is 3-for-13 against me with 5 walks, 3 singles and 6 strikeouts. So, in live ab's points, he's got 16, I've got 16. We're tied, so we'll see if Christian can do better," Bauer said to open the video.

Bauer opened the at-bat by recording a strike with a high-insider slider, giving him 0-1. After that strike, the former Cincinnati Reds ace came back with a high curveball in the zone, taking the 8th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft by surprise.

"Dude, that sh*t started from the moon, golly," Christian Moore said of Bauer's curveball.

At this point of the at-bat, Trevor Bauer was in complete control. The former All-Star turned to his best pitch, the curveball, to punch out Christian Moore on three straight pitches. The curveball drew a massive swing and miss from Moore, giving Bauer the victory in the showdown.

Trevor Bauer remains an interesting free agent for MLB teams looking to bolster their rotations

There is no denying that Bauer is an acquired taste for some, however, last season with the Diablos Rojos del Mexico in the Mexican League, the pitcher looked like he had plenty of life left in his arm.

While there are some questions about the level of competition in the Mexican League, Bauer was dominant, posting a 10-0 record with a 2.48 ERA and 120 strikeouts over 83.1 innings of work.

Several MLB clubs are still looking to add to their pitching depth ahead of the new season and Trevor Bauer could be an intriguing option. Even though he may come with some backlash from fans after sexual assault allegations were made against him, he was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing and is only 33 years old.

