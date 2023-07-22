In Photo: Derek Jeter and wife Hannah step out in NYC in rare public appearance 

Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Davis Jeter took some time out for each other and stepped out in the city.

The Yankees legend was seen exiting a car with Hannah on Thursday on the city's streets. The couple's rare public appearance came not long after the birth of their fourth child in May.

Hannah looked gorgeous in a white maxi dress and accessorized her look with heels and a white handbag, while the ex-shortstop Jeter chose a blue suit for his attire.

Here's a photo of the duo as spotted in New York:

Derek and Hannah Jeter spotted in New York City. PHOTO: RICK DAVIS / SPLASHNEWS.COM

Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis welcomes baby boy

Derek Jeter's family in 2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The duo have three daughters Bella Raine, Story Grey and River Rose. They welcomed a baby boy Kaius Green recently.

"Welcome to the world lil [email protected]"

Before getting married, supermodel Davis and Jeter dated for many years and made regular media headlines. They got engaged in the later part of 2015 and got married in a small ceremony at the opulent Meadowood Napa Valley Resort in St. Helena, California, in Jul. 2016.

Hannah Davis stumbled across Derek and his group of buddies in a restaurant in 2012 as she was having dinner. In Jeter's circle, the two found a mutual buddy. Their worlds intertwined as a result of this serendipitous encounter, creating the perfect environment for a storybook romance.

Hannah Davis recalls in Derek Jeter's 2022 docuseries:

"There was a connection from the very beginning, even though he was mostly talking to my mom, but there was that connection. And I felt like, he's so mysterious. I want to know more.

"I remember going into the bathroom with my mom and telling her, like, I need to make sure he knows I'm not with my friend. You know what I mean? Because I'm single. Like, I am single."

Derek Jeter is known as one of the biggest names in baseball and played a huge role in the Yankees' recent success.

