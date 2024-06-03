In Photos: Aaron Boone and Yankees squad meet Art Schallock, oldest living former pitcher at Oracle Park

The New York Yankees welcomed a special supporter in the stands during their series finale against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. The Yanks dugout was visited by the oldest living alum, Art Schallock.

Back in April when Schallock, who played with the Yankees for four years through 1955, was about to turn 100, the Yankees sent him a special birthday wish with videos compiled of the current star-studded roster. Having received such a touching gift, the former left-hander decided to visit the game between the Yankees and the Giants on Sunday.

Before the game, Schallock spent some time in the dugout, where Anthony Rizzo and later manager Aaron Boone caught up with him.

“It’s a great thrill to be here,” Schallock said (per MLB.com).

The Yankees had a come-from-behind victory in the ninth inning to secure a series sweep over the home team. Juan Soto's clutch home run propelled the team to a four-run final inning. This would have certainly made Art Schallock happy who attended a baseball game in decades since watching the A's while his former teammate Billy Martin was in charge.

Art Schallock remembers Yankees legends Mickey Mantle and Joe DiMaggio

For some of the current Bombers roster, it was a beautiful occasion to hear Art Schallock open up about his former teammates. As for the former centerman, both Mantle and DiMaggio had a quiet demeanor off the field before they let their bats do the talking.

"He was a quiet guy and he didn't say too much. He'd say 'Good Morning' to you or something like that," Schallock said about DiMaggio.

"He was a hell of a hitter, strong kid. He was a very quiet kid when he got up here," Schallock speaking about Mantle.

The Yankees would be hoping to deliver a perfect century gift for Art Schallock as they aim to win the World Series this season. They are currently 42-19 and have the best record in all of baseball.

